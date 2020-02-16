The Dublin Coffman and Upper Arlington wrestling teams both lost in quarterfinal matches of the Division I state team tournament Feb. 16 at St. John Arena.

The fifth-seeded Shamrocks, who were competing at state for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in five years, lost to fourth-seeded Wadsworth 39-19 in their quarterfinal.

After Coffman lost the first four matches of the dual, Jimmy Baumann (132 pounds) and Ismael Ayoub (138) won back-to-back matches before the Grizzlies wrapped up the victory with four consecutive wins.

Nick Copley (182), Seth Shumate (220) and Riley Ucker (heavyweight) also won for Coffman, which earned its highest seed for the state event after beating Marysville 52-9 on Feb. 8 to win the Region 5 title.

No central Ohio program has won a match at the Division I state team tournament, which began in 2013.

“Qualifying for the state tournament never gets old,” Shamrocks coach Chance Van Gundy said. “It’s always one of our team goals every season. It also gives our guys a good gauge where they’re at with the best in the state.”

UA, which was making its first appearance at the state team event, was the seventh seed and lost to second-seeded Elyria 62-12 in its quarterfinal.

Jake Badgeley (220) and Mason McHugh (145) earned the Golden Bears’ only wins, with both winning by pin.

“It feels great (to) be in St. John (Arena) and we get to be there as a team and not just individually,” UA heavyweight Rafe Lynd said. “It’s been a big season for this program. To do this is historic for us.”

