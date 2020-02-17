With a two-point loss to Pickerington North being its only blemish, the Gahanna boys basketball team put together one of its best regular seasons during coach Tony Staib’s 18-year tenure.

The Lions beat Pickerington Central 55-46 on Feb. 14 to finish 9-1 in the OCC-Ohio Division, giving them their first outright league title since 2010.

They also are ThisWeek’s Hoop It Up Super 7 poll champions.

There were a few changes from last week’s boys rankings. Pickerington North moved up one spot to No. 4, Walnut Ridge moved up one spot to No. 5 after winning the City League championship game Feb. 15 and Pickerington Central dropped from fourth to sixth.

In the girls rankings, Africentric is the poll champion for the second consecutive season and Watterson wrapped up a No. 2 finish by beating Hartley 39-18 on Feb. 11.

Here are final rankings with regular-season records in parenthesis:

BOYS

1. Gahanna (21-1)

2. Hilliard Bradley (20-2)

3. Columbus South (20-1)

4. Pickerington North (18-4)

5. Walnut Ridge (18-4)

6. Pickerington Central (16-6)

7. Thomas Worthington (17-5)

GIRLS

1. Africentric (18-4)

2. Watterson (20-2)

3. Pickerington Central (17-5)

4. Gahanna (16-6)

5. Dublin Coffman (20-2)

6. Westerville South (18-4)

7. Westerville North (17-5)

