BOYS BASKETBALL

Gahanna Lincoln sophomore guard Sean Jones finished with 22 points, including three 3-pointers, as his team beat Pickerington Central 55-46 on Feb. 14 in its regular-season finale to wrap up the outright OCC-Ohio Division championship. The Lions, who are 21-1, last won an outright league title in 2010.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westerville South’s Gabby Hutcherson finished with 19 points, including scoring the 1,000th of her prep career, in a 64-29 victory over Westerville Central on Feb. 14 in her team’s regular-season finale. A 6-foot-2 senior forward, Hutcherson is an Ohio State signee who averages 14.5 points.

