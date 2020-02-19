Hours after being named OCC-Capital Division co-Player of the Year, Canal Winchester boys basketball standout Bilal Sow scored his 1,000th career point early in the second half of a 108-63 home win over Zanesville on Feb. 18.

Sow, a senior forward, passed the milestone on a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter. He entered the game with 971 career points and finished with 31, including five 3s as well as 10 rebounds and three blocked shots, as the Indians had their highest-scoring game of the season and first 100-point outing since a 101-54 win over Worthington Kilbourne on Jan. 12, 2019.

Sow is averaging 18.4 points for the Indians, who are 15-7 and will play host to Upper Arlington in the first round of the Division I district tournament Feb. 22.

He is the second Canal Winchester player in as many seasons to pass 1,000 points, as Brady Snyder reached that plateau Dec. 11, 2018, and the 16th overall.

