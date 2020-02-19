Desmond Watson became the seventh DeSales boys basketball player to reach 1,000 career points, achieving the milestone during the first quarter of the Stallions’ 66-53 win at Worthington Kilbourne on Feb. 18.

Watson, a junior forward, entered the game with 993 points — including 483 this season — and got off to a fast start against the Wolves, scoring eight of the Stallions’ first 10 points and finishing with 22 for the game.

Watson is averaging 23.0 points for DeSales, which finished the regular season at 16-6.

“That’s just a goal I’d always set since I came into high school,” Watson said earlier this month. “As a freshman, I would have said no (to scoring 1,000 points within three seasons). But by the beginning of this year, I definitely thought I could do it.”

Seeded third for the Division II district tournament, the Stallions will play host to 14th-seeded Centennial or 15th-seeded Licking Valley in a second-round game Feb. 29.

