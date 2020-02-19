Scott Davis has submitted his resignation as an employee of Reynoldsburg schools and will no longer be serving as boys basketball coach, according to information received from the district’s communications department.

According to the district’s statement, “As of the Board of Education meeting last night, Feb. 18, 2020, Mr. Davis has resigned as an employee of the district effective March 17, 2020.”

Davis, who has been teaching social studies at the district’s Encore Academy, was in his eighth season as coach.

Shawn Elliott, who was serving as varsity assistant and the junior varsity coach, will remain as interim coach when the Raiders open the Division I district tournament Saturday, Feb. 22, against Dublin Scioto.

Davis had no comment at this time about his decision.

According to a letter sent Feb. 5 to members of the program by Superintendent Melvin Brown, during the Raiders’ game Feb. 4 at Central Crossing, “there was an incident between coach Davis and one of our students.”

Once the situation was addressed by administration, it was decided that Davis would be placed on leave while the investigation continued.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek