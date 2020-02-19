Worthington Christian junior Lena Morgan and Wellington junior George Callanan lived up to the expectations of being the No. 1 seeds in diving in the Division II state meet Feb. 19 at Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Morgan won the girls title with 448.35 points, edging runner-up Grace Courtney of Cincinnati Wyoming (444.5) a year after setting for second place by fewer than four points.

Callanan won the boys title with 469.5 points, finishing nearly 45 points ahead of runner-up Angus Williams of Gates Mills Hawken (425.15).

“Honestly, it hasn’t completely sunk in yet,” Morgan said. “I’m still kind of in shock that I’m a state champion, but I think when I get home it’ll start to sink in a little bit.”

The area also was represented in the girls competition by Wellington junior Taylor Vargo, who placed 19th (212.35), and Wellington freshman Olivia Robinson, who finished 24th (135.0).

Wellington had the area’s only two competitors on the boys’ side, with junior Taso Callanan, George’s twin, placing fourth (402.75).

Last season, George finished fourth at state and Taso placed seventh.

“(I) really just (enjoy) the atmosphere (of the state meet),” George Callanan said. “Everyone is there to just have fun.”

