The Worthington Christian girls bowling team is heading to the Division II state tournament for the first time.

The Warriors rolled a 3,429 in the 12-team district tournament Feb. 20 at HP Lanes to capture the championship ahead of runner-up Galion Northmor (3,315), as the top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to state Feb. 29 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

“It feels great,” said junior Emily Weishaar, who led Worthington Christian with a fifth-place finish (529 three-game series). “It was a total team effort.”

Grandview senior Leila Meyer also will be making her first state appearance after rolling a 558 to finish runner-up to Northmor’s Maddie Hoverland (577). Meyer is the first girls bowler from Grandview to qualify for state.

“No one from Grandview for the girls has made it to state, so it’s really exciting,” Meyer said. “I really just think our relationships with the other teams, having fun with them and making a lot of spares today was what kept me going. Spares win games.”

Also advancing to state as an individual was Fredericktown’s Hannah Vaughn, who placed third (549).

Worthington Christian junior Lilly Marsh was sixth (523) and Ready senior Mary Zerrien placed seventh (519).

Grandview finished eighth (2,915) and Ready was 12th (2,601).

No boys teams or individuals from the ThisWeek coverage area advanced to state.

Heath won the district title with a 3,942 and Caledonia River Valley was runner-up (3,518), while Marion Elgin’s Drake Davis (first, 662) and Morral Ridgedale’s Joey Henson (second, 654) advanced as individuals.

Marion-Franklin placed fourth (3,459), Hartley finished ninth (3,337), Worthington Christian was 10th (3,238) and Ready finished 11th (2,940).

Grandview’s Luke Berlin placed fourth (593) and Worthington Christian’s Caleb Slagle was fifth (592). Marion-Franklin was led by Shawn Spaulding (seventh, 587) and Hartley was led by Victor Jackson (12th, 557).

