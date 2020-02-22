Walnut Ridge won the City League wrestling championship for the second consecutive season and for the fifth time in six years.

The Scots scored 202 points in the 12-team City tournament Feb. 22 at Centennial to capture the championship ahead of runner-up Northland (173), which placed second for the second consecutive year.

Whetstone finished third (164), followed by Mifflin (98), Beechcroft and West (both 95), Centennial and South (both 79), Briggs (62), Linden-McKinley (61), East (53.5) and Marion-Franklin (11).

Walnut Ridge won its second consecutive City team dual tournament Jan. 30 as well.

“It depends on who shows up to wrestle,” Scots coach Steve Ayers said. “We’re kind of young with three (returning) district qualifiers. We’re just trying to get through the rest of the season. The big thing is getting guys to the state. That’s our main focus.”

Capturing titles for Walnut Ridge were Jenrri Molina (120 pounds), Yaniel Castillo (132) and Sihlas Padmore (160), while Kenneth Bennett (138), Melvin Patterson (145), Kylandre Ingraham (182) and James Miller (195) all were runners-up and Traisean Vanterpool (126), Robert Whitney (220) and Jameron Elmore (heavyweight) each placed fourth.

For Northland, Mandione Ngaya captured the title at 182 and Abdirahman Moualem (106), Correy Craddolph (220) and Jaylen Broadus (heavyweight) all were runners-up.

Other winners were Beechcroft’s Ibrahim Camara (170) and Alhaji Sidibe (220), Whetstone’s Darric McClinton (145) and Sallah Abdulrahman (195), East’s Ammaar Salaam (106) and Kesaun Anderson (113), South’s Charles Johnson (126), Mifflin’s David Cochran (138), Linden’s Tyriq Willis (152) and West’s Shawndez Clark (heavyweight).

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek