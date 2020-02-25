The OCC will have a new look next school year, and now the realigned divisions have names.

The new alignment, which lasts through the 2023-24 school year, is as follows.

--OCC-Buckeye: Central Crossing, Groveport, Lancaster, Newark, Pickerington Central and Reynoldsburg

--OCC-Capital: Big Walnut, Canal Winchester, Delaware, Dublin Scioto, Franklin Heights, Westerville North, Westerville South and Worthington Kilbourne

--OCC-Cardinal: Dublin Jerome, Hilliard Darby, Olentangy, Olentangy Berlin, Marysville and Thomas Worthington

--OCC-Central: Dublin Coffman, Hilliard Bradley, Hilliard Davidson, Olentangy Orange, Olentangy Liberty and Upper Arlington

--OCC-Ohio: Gahanna, Grove City, New Albany, Pickerington North, Westerville Central and Westland

The realignment plan was approved Feb. 15, 2018.

