The Whitehall-Yearling girls basketball team saw its season come to a close with a 60-47 loss to Lakewood in a Division II district final Feb. 27 at Ohio Dominican.

The third-seeded Rams finished 20-6 under first-year coach Quentin Taylor.

Appearing in their fourth district final in the last five seasons, the fourth-seeded Lancers won their first district championship and improved to 19-7 behind nine 3-pointers and solid free-throw shooting (17-for-22) as well as 21 points from freshman Ella Wigal.

The Rams went just 10-for-21 from the free-throw line.

“They had an answer every single time, and it was a layup or (a 3-pointer),” said Taylor, whose team had beaten Lakewood 67-62 on Nov. 26. “You have to close out.”

Whitehall trailed 26-24 at halftime and 38-33 after three quarters. The Rams tied the game four times over the final three quarters but were unable to take the lead.

Alexia Mobley led Whitehall with 18 points, followed by Jewel Watkins with 15 points and Kiara Bagley with 11.

Bella Findlay and Madison Linn added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Lakewood, which advanced to play Chillicothe in a regional semifinal March 3 at Zanesville.

“I like that team a lot,” Taylor said of Lakewood. “I like the coach (Scott Cummins). They’re very disciplined. They came prepared. They almost played a flawless shooting game. I can’t be too upset with the loss with the effort (we) had. We’ll be back next year.”

