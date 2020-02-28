The Olentangy Berlin gymnastics team was the top area competitor in the state team meet Feb. 28 at Hilliard Bradley.

The Bears scored 140.0 points to finish seventh of 12 teams, behind champion Brecksville-Broadview Heights (148.35), which won its 17th consecutive team title.

“It was a typical Berlin meet where we did well, but not our best,” said Bears coach Jen Hedrick, whose team received the state’s Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. “I’m really proud of the girls. We came in and had fun, and we did well.”

Stephanie Balthaser, Olivia Boone, Paige Dargatz, Demera Harrison, Elise Hedrick, Alex Hinton, Kennedy Jesenovec, Megan McGuire and Madison Nietfeld competed for Berlin, which had the fifth-best score on balance beam (35.275).

Brunswick (144.375) was runner-up and Central District champion Thornville Sheridan (143.425) finished third.

Dublin Jerome (138.55) was eighth.

“We did really well today,” Jerome coach Kristen Willms said. “I felt the kids hit the best routine that they possibly could hit today — right this minute — and we can leave here with no regrets. We did exactly what I wanted us to do.”

Raegan Ernst, Carrie Gosky, Grace Krouse, Kaylee Loper, Sydney White and Izzy Willms competed for the Celtics, who had the fifth-best score on uneven bars (35.05).

The state individual meet is Feb. 29 at Bradley.

