The Worthington Christian girls bowling team wasn’t able to overcome a slow start in its first appearance in the Division II state tournament Feb. 29 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl and did not qualify for the championship round.

The Warriors finished 15th (2,584) during the qualifying round as the top eight teams advanced to the championship round.

“I didn’t start bowling until last year, so going to state, it’s a blessing,” senior Naysa Dunlap said.

Worthington Christian bowled 705, 684 and 700 in its regulation games and 173, 173 and 149 in its Baker games.

Junior Lilly Marsh led the Warriors during regulation with a 480 series to tie for 49th and junior Emily Weishaar finished 72nd (418).

Seniors Natalie Opava and Amber Ralston and juniors Hope Nyland and Abby Lanker also competed for Worthington Christian.

“Inconsistency, not hitting the same mark (hurt us),” Ralston said. “(I’ll remember) just the team, being able to support each other when we’re down.”

Also competing at state from central Ohio was Grandview senior Leila Meyer, who finished 42nd with a 488.

She was the first state qualifier from the Bobcats’ program.

“I thought it went all right,” Meyer said. “I could have done better, but I was just here to have some fun. It was fun. I got to meet a lot of new people. It was awesome to just kind of go out with a bang.”

