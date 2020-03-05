Luke Lachey scored 19 points to lead the top-seeded Grandview Heights boys basketball team past sixth-seeded Fisher Catholic 51-30 in a Division IV district final March 5 at Ohio Dominican.

It marked the second consecutive district championship and seventh overall for the Bobcats, who won their 10th game in a row to improve to 21-5. Last season, Grandview defeated Johnstown 54-49 in a Division III district final.

“They’re all good,” Lachey said of winning a second district title in as many years. “Every time we win, it’s a new thing and something special. Going out here and playing in another district championship (game) is great. Everything about it is awesome.”

The Bobcats advanced to play 10th-ranked Glouster Trimble or Leesburg Fairfield in a regional semifinal March 10 at Ohio University.

Grandview led 11-7 after the first quarter and held the Irish to just four points in the second to lead 23-11 at halftime.

“We didn’t know how our offense would be tonight, but one thing that has been consistent for us in the last month or so is our ability to guard,” Bobcats coach Ray Corbett said. “I thought we did a nice job of that tonight. (Fisher Catholic) tried to control the tempo and tried to take away certain things, but our kids were able to spurt just enough (offense) that it didn’t allow (Fisher Catholic) to recover.”

Senior guard Brian Collier added 15 points and senior guard Charlie James scored nine for Grandview, which converted 13 of 16 free-throw attempts. Collier went 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Alex Brender had 12 points to lead Fisher Catholic, which finished 13-12.

Wellington 69, Berne Union 45

The second-seeded Jaguars scored the first eight points against the third-seeded Rockets in a Division IV district final March 5 at Ohio Dominican and cruised to victory.

“Make shots, play a little bit of defense and good things happen,” said Wellington coach Artie Taylor, whose team competed in Division III the past two seasons. “Our guys were locked in from the tip.”

Wellington improved to 17-9 and advanced to play Hamilton New Miami or Fort Loramie in a regional semifinal March 10 at the University of Dayton. Berne Union finished 15-10.

Senior guard Connor Herrick and junior guard Marcus Stewart hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the game and the Jaguars led 17-7 after the first quarter.

After a basket by the Rockets to open the second period, Wellington responded with a 12-1 run that included a 3-pointer apiece from Meredith and sophomore forward Chase Ouellette and two baskets by Herrick.

Wellington, which made 23 of 38 shots from the field through three quarters, stretched the lead to as many as 32 points in the second half.

Meredith led the Jaguars with 19 points, Stewart scored 13 and Herrick and Ouellette added nine apiece.

“It was just our intensity and how hard we knew we needed to play in order to beat a good team like Berne Union,” Meredith said. “We haven’t been down, but we just haven’t been (in a district final the last two years) so it’s definitely special.”

—Jarrod Ulrey

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports