The Capital Hockey Conference recently released its postseason honors for the 2019-20 season.

Editor’s note: This list was obtained by ThisWeekSPORTS.com and may include inaccuracies. Please email corrections to sports@thisweeknews.com.

All-CHC First Team

Andrew Vidrick, Olentangy Liberty

Keegan Pullins, Olentangy Liberty

Will Lawless, Upper Arlington

Will Cohen, Upper Arlington

Diego Pitones, St. Charles

Gage Schlotterbeck, Olentangy Liberty

All-CHC Second Team

Garrett Alderman, Upper Arlington

Nolan Kunzelman, Dublin Jerome

J.D. Schumann, Springboro

Sam Burns, Upper Arlington

Clayton Headlee, Olentangy Orange

Will Pischel, Thomas Worthington

All-CHC-Red Division

Andrew Vidrick, Olentangy Liberty

Keegan Pullins, Olentangy Liberty

Will Lawless, Upper Arlington

Will Cohen, Upper Arlington

Diego Pitones, St. Charles

Gage Schlotterbeck, Olentangy Liberty

All-CHC White Division

Brennan MortonStrauss, Cincinnato Moeller

Layne Comyns, Olentangy

Aaron Johnson, Olentangy Orange

J.D. Schumann, Springboro

Clayton Headlee, Olentangy Orange

Carson Jankowski, Olentangy Berlin

Will Pischel, Thomas Worthington

Slade Surikov, Springboro

All-CHC Blue Division

Matt McElligott, Gahanna Lincoln

Matthew Gast, Dublin Scioto

Campbell Gwin, Columbus Academy

Jake Carlin, Columbus Academy

Pete Hrelec, Dublin Scioto

Hayden Sindledecker, Gahanna Lincoln

Brandon Trout, Watterson

Honorable Mention

Nick Bardyguine, Cincinnati Moeller

Nowell Snarey, Cincinnati Moeller

Max Graham, Watterson

Ian Simone, Watterson

Ervin Cui, Dublin Coffman

Thomas Giles, Gahanna Lincoln

Brandon Barash, New Albany

Jackson Buss, New Albany

Max Phillips, New Albany

Landon Johnson, Olentangy

Josh Chmielewski, Olentangy Berlin

Andrew Rogers, Olentangy Berlin

Nik Jozefiak, Olentangy Liberty

Korey Raymond, Olentangy Liberty

Tristan Fahs, St. Charles

Noah Reidy, Cincinnati St. Xavier

Jorge Bare, Thomas Worthington

Alex Piero, Thomas Worthington

Carson Smith, Thomas Worthington

Tim Kramer, Upper Arlington

