The Capital Hockey Conference recently released its postseason honors for the 2019-20 season.
All-CHC First Team
Andrew Vidrick, Olentangy Liberty
Keegan Pullins, Olentangy Liberty
Will Lawless, Upper Arlington
Will Cohen, Upper Arlington
Diego Pitones, St. Charles
Gage Schlotterbeck, Olentangy Liberty
All-CHC Second Team
Garrett Alderman, Upper Arlington
Nolan Kunzelman, Dublin Jerome
J.D. Schumann, Springboro
Sam Burns, Upper Arlington
Clayton Headlee, Olentangy Orange
Will Pischel, Thomas Worthington
All-CHC-Red Division
Andrew Vidrick, Olentangy Liberty
Keegan Pullins, Olentangy Liberty
Will Lawless, Upper Arlington
Will Cohen, Upper Arlington
Diego Pitones, St. Charles
Gage Schlotterbeck, Olentangy Liberty
All-CHC White Division
Brennan MortonStrauss, Cincinnato Moeller
Layne Comyns, Olentangy
Aaron Johnson, Olentangy Orange
J.D. Schumann, Springboro
Clayton Headlee, Olentangy Orange
Carson Jankowski, Olentangy Berlin
Will Pischel, Thomas Worthington
Slade Surikov, Springboro
All-CHC Blue Division
Matt McElligott, Gahanna Lincoln
Matthew Gast, Dublin Scioto
Campbell Gwin, Columbus Academy
Jake Carlin, Columbus Academy
Pete Hrelec, Dublin Scioto
Hayden Sindledecker, Gahanna Lincoln
Brandon Trout, Watterson
Honorable Mention
Nick Bardyguine, Cincinnati Moeller
Nowell Snarey, Cincinnati Moeller
Max Graham, Watterson
Ian Simone, Watterson
Ervin Cui, Dublin Coffman
Thomas Giles, Gahanna Lincoln
Brandon Barash, New Albany
Jackson Buss, New Albany
Max Phillips, New Albany
Landon Johnson, Olentangy
Josh Chmielewski, Olentangy Berlin
Andrew Rogers, Olentangy Berlin
Nik Jozefiak, Olentangy Liberty
Korey Raymond, Olentangy Liberty
Tristan Fahs, St. Charles
Noah Reidy, Cincinnati St. Xavier
Jorge Bare, Thomas Worthington
Alex Piero, Thomas Worthington
Carson Smith, Thomas Worthington
Tim Kramer, Upper Arlington
