After 17 wildly successful seasons that made the Upper Arlington girls swimming and diving team a state power, coach Dan Peterkoski has resigned.

Peterkoski announced his decision in a letter to swimming coaches, athletes and families March 6.

Peterkoski also stepped down after 15 seasons as coach of the Golden Bears’ girls water polo team. He led the swimming team to 11 Division I state championships and the water polo squad to 12 state titles. He was an eight-time state Coach of the Year in swimming.

“It’s the first time in my career that the timing felt right (to step away),” said Peterkoski, who is a science teacher at UA. “Everything comes to an end. It was just realistic that someday it would come to an end. …

“My twin daughters (Addison and Brynlee) will be 10 in September and their lives are starting to get busy. Unfortunately, I’ve already missed a decent amount of their activities. I asked them the other night how they’d feel if I stepped away from coaching and their response was pretty joyful. They want me to be home more.”

The girls swimming team finished third (187 points) at state last month behind OCC-Central Division rival Dublin Coffman (214) and New Albany (205) as 53 teams scored. The Bears also extended their streak of league championships to 26 this winter.

Last fall, the girls water polo team went 22-2-1 and defeated Cincinnati Mavericks 10-8 in the state final for its fifth state championship in seven years.

Peterkoski played water polo at Boston College and coached at his high school alma mater, Berea, before taking over at UA in July 2003.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave