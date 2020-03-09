Sam Krafty has stepped down after six seasons as Olentangy Liberty girls basketball coach.

The Patriots went 111-42 under Krafty, with a Division I regional runner-up finish during his first season in 2014-15 and back-to-back district runner-up finishes in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Liberty had gone 100-129 during the first 11 seasons that the school was open.

“Sam Krafty did an extraordinary job leading our girls basketball program at Liberty for the past six years,” athletics director Darin Meeker said. “Aside from all the success achieved on the court during this time, even more importantly, he positively impacted the lives of many young ladies. He’ll forever be a Patriot and we wish all the best to coach Krafty and his family.”

Krafty is from Sandusky and has lived in Powell for more than 20 years with his wife, Jill. They have two daughters, one grandchild and another grandchild on the way.

Krafty, who works in the real estate industry, coached in the district’s youth program for several years. He also served as a boys assistant coach at Liberty for two seasons and as a girls assistant with the Patriots for two seasons before taking over as head coach.

Liberty went 17-8 this winter.

“The key word is time,” Krafty said. “First of all, I had the time of my life doing this. I honestly did. The road I took to get here was kind of unique. This was not on my radar until I was 42 years old. I got to live a dream that I didn’t even know I really had. I knew I probably couldn’t do it forever. There’s a lot of good things going on within my family life, with me having a second grandchild (arriving soon). It just felt like now was a good time.

“We’ve had some success, some really good years. Unfortunately injuries kept us from our potential a few other years. I got a chance to work with some great people. Working with Darin, it’s a great place to coach and I’m going to miss it.”

