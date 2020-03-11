Brian Collier scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter to lead the Grandview Heights boys basketball team past 10th-ranked Glouster Trimble 62-32 in a Division IV regional semifinal March 10 at Ohio University.

The Bobcats improved to 22-5 and advanced to play eighth-ranked Berlin Hiland in a regional final March 13 at OU. Hiland is 23-4 after defeating fourth-ranked Peebles 45-44 in the other semifinal.

Luke Lachey picked up a loose ball 11 seconds into the game and slammed down a dunk to set the tone for the Bobcats, who jumped out to a 21-4 lead with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left in the first quarter. Collier made four of his five 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help Grandview build a 27-8 lead through one quarter.

“When we make shots, we look pretty good,” coach Ray Corbett said. “We played with a lot of intensity tonight. Lukey got us going with that loose-ball dunk and the next thing you know, we got running.”

The Bobcats were 10-for-14 from the floor in the first quarter, including 4-for-6 on 3-point attempts.

Grandview led 33-13 at halftime and 49-21 after three quarters.

“These teams are all good offensively when you get to this level,” Corbett said. “I saw enough of Trimble. They like to run and they are vicious on the offensive glass. They have athletes and they are fundamentally sound. They put points on the board all year, and we were able to sustain our defensive pressure.”

Lachey finished with 17 points, Charlie James had eight points and Tre Holliman added six as eight players scored for the Bobcats.

Blake Guffey scored 12 points to lead the Tomcats, who finished 22-4.

Wellington 38, Fort Loramie 35

The Jaguars moved within one step of their third Division IV state tournament in five seasons with a victory over the Redskins on March 10 at the University of Dayton.

Wellington, which was a state semifinalist in 2016 and state runner-up in 2017 before competing in Division III each of the past two seasons, improved to 18-9 and advanced to play Jackson Center in a regional final March 13 at Dayton.

Fort Loramie finished 19-8.

The game was tied at 27 after three quarters and tied at 35 when Connor Herrick made a free throw to give the Jaguars a one-point lead with 1:15 left.

Chase Ouellette had a game-high 13 points and five rebounds, Evan Henry had six points and Elijah Meredith added five points and eight rebounds for Wellington, which outrebounded Fort Loramie 31-25.

The Redskins, who got 11 points from Grant Albers and 10 from Caeleb Meyer, made just 15 of 43 shots from the floor. Nick Brandewie, who was named second-team all-Southwest District, was held to two points.

—Jarrod Ulrey

