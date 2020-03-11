The Hilliard Bradley boys basketball team put on a defensive clinic in a 59-32 win over ninth-ranked Walnut Ridge in a Division I regional semifinal March 11 at Ohio Dominican.

The fifth-ranked Jaguars improved to 25-2 and advanced to play in a regional final for the second time in three seasons. They will face Thomas Worthington or Westerville Central in the final March 14 at Ohio Dominican.

Bradley raced out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter thanks to eight points from A.J. Mirgon. Keaton Norris had nine points in the second quarter to help Bradley build a 30-17 lead. Walnut Ridge shot just 6-for-16 from the floor in the first half.

“I think we knew what we were getting into tonight,” said Norris, whose team had lost to the Scots 45-44 on Jan. 4 in The Challenge at Pickerington North. “Coming off a loss, we knew we couldn’t lose two in a row to these guys. That might have given us a little bit of an edge, and we were able to get it done.”

The Jaguars turned up the intensity even more in the second half, holding the Scots scoreless in the first four minutes of both the third and fourth quarters. Bradley went on a 19-0 run lasting 5 minutes, 20 seconds to open a 56-25 lead with 3:20 left in the fourth.

“They just overall did a great job of making it tough for us offensively,” said Walnut Ridge coach Chuck Jefferson, whose team entered the contest averaging 69.5 points per game. “Their effort was through the roof and you’ve got to tilt your hat to the entire Hilliard Bradley program. It’s a high-class program.”

Norris led Bradley with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Matt Allocco added 14 points and Mirgon scored 13.

VonCameron Davis scored 13 points to lead the Scots, who finished 22-5.

It was the first postseason game played in Columbus since the OHSAA announced March 10 that it would restrict the number of fans at regional and state tournaments to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

DIVISION III

Harvest Prep 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46

Harvest Prep is one step away from reaching its third consecutive Division III state tournament.

The Warriors defeated Zane Trace in a regional semifinal March 11 at Ohio University to improve to 23-3 and advance to play West Lafayette Ridgewood or Proctorville Fairland in a regional final March 14 at OU.

Harvest Prep trailed 11-10 after the first quarter but outscored the Pioneers 16-6 in the second quarter to take a 26-17 lead into halftime. The Warriors led 37-32 after three quarters before outscoring Zane Trace 21-14 in the fourth.

“Once we settled down and made some adjustments, we got back into our groove,” coach David Dennis Sr. said. “They’re well-coached and have a tremendous senior class. We knew that we had to play four quarters.”

Christopher Anthony had 22 points and eight rebounds and Brian Beavers had 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

Cam Evans made four 3-pointers and finished with 28 points to lead Zane Trace, which finished 22-4.

Harvest Prep, which was a state semifinalist in 2018 and the state champion last season, is on an 11-game winning streak.

Both Ridgewood and Fairland were 23-2 entering their regional semifinal.

