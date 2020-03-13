Following an announcement by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 12 that all Ohio schools will close for three weeks to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, schools around central Ohio have begun making decisions regarding the spring sports season.

The following is a list of area schools and their decisions:

*Bexley -- Athletics director Eli Goldberger: “No events -- practices, scrimmages or games -- from Monday, March 16, to Friday, April 3.”

*Canal Winchester -- The district announced March 13 that "Due to current situation and careful analysis of the data, CW athletics will be suspending spring season until April 3 where we will then re-evaluate. Suspension means no games/scrimmages, no practices or optional workouts. We will provide additional guidance on/about April 3."

*Centennial -- All athletic events, including practices, conditioning and games, have been canceled through April 4.

*Columbus Academy has canceled spring break trips for three programs. The boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and boys tennis teams were scheduled to train and compete in Florida. Athletics director Jason Singleton said the school has yet to decide on a plan once the three-week break concludes. “We are starting spring break and will take it day by day and see what happens,” he said.

*Columbus Catholic schools -- All extracurricular activities canceled through April 5.

*Columbus City Schools -- Beginning March 16, all classes and school-related activities are canceled through April 3.

*Columbus School for Girls -- No extracurricular activities, including sports, until April 6.

*Delaware -- Athletics director Steve Glesenkamp said all spring sports are postponed until at least April 6.

*Dublin Coffman, Jerome and Scioto: All athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled through April 3.

*Gahanna -- Effective March 13, all athletic events, including practices, scrimmages, games, workouts, weightlifting and team meetings, have been postponed until school resumes April 6

*Grandview -- Athletics director Brad Bertani: “Everything is on hold for the next three weeks. There will be (no games, scrimmages or practices).”

*Groveport -- All indoor and outdoor athletic events, including practices and conditioning activities, have been canceled through April 3. There also will be no community-related events taking place on district property during this time.

*Hilliard Davidson’s boys lacrosse team was scheduled to travel to Maryland, while the girls lacrosse team was slated to travel to Tennessee and the baseball team was scheduled to compete and train in Florida. All three trips have been canceled.

*Hilliard Bradley -- Athletics director Cort Hamilton said there would be “no practices, contests (or) extracurriculars starting March 13 though April 3. Things will be re-evaluated then.”

*Olentangy, Berlin, Liberty and Orange -- All extracurricular activities, including athletic events, meetings and any other school activities, are suspended from March 16 through April 5.

*Pickerington Central, North -- All athletics and other extracurricular activities have been canceled through April 3.

*Reynoldsburg -- All athletic activities have been suspended until further notice.

*St. Charles -- Athletics director Dave Lawler: “All sports will be shut down until April 5.”

*Upper Arlington -- All athletics and other extracurricular activities have been canceled for the next three weeks. Athletics director Tony Pusateri cautioned that the situation is "fluid" and could change.

*Worthington Christian: All student activities, including high school athletic programs, are suspended until April 6.

*Worthington Kilbourne: All practices and athletic events are postponed until April 3.

