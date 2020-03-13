The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced March 13 that no decisions have been made regarding the future of the remaining winter tournaments and the spring season. Both are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the “non-interscholastic rule remains in effect” and the OHSAA has implemented "a no-contact period, which prohibits any coach, paid or volunteer, approved by the board of education to provide coaching, instruction or supervising conditioning and physical fitness programs or open gyms to members of a school team in their sports.” The mandatory no-contact period runs from March 17 through April 5.

There also is a mandatory shutdown of “facilities used for the purpose of conducting athletics activities” from March 17 through April 5.

The OHSAA postponed its remaining winter tournaments indefinitely March 12, moments before the state girls basketball tournament was to begin. Also that day, Gov. Mike DeWine announced all Ohio schools will close for three weeks.

The Africentric girls basketball team qualified for the state tournament, which was scheduled to conclude March 14. In addition, the New Albany hockey team advanced to the state tournament that was to be held March 14 and 15, numerous area wrestlers qualified for the state tournament that was to be held March 13-15 and eight boys basketball teams from central Ohio remain alive in regional competition.

Also, the OHSAA said it “highly discouraged” spring sports teams from making any out-of-state trips.

“We also know that it is impossible in a few cases to obtain refunds,” the OHSAA said in a press release. “In those instances, we have no choice but to permit that to continue.”

Any contest played during that time will count toward the total number of games permitted in the regular season and no new trips may be scheduled.

If the return-to-school date of April 6 tentatively set by DeWine remains in effect, spring sports teams would then have between April 6-10 to hold mandatory practices and/or acclimatization, with scrimmages and regular-season contests allowed to begin April 11.

The spring state tournaments currently remain as previously scheduled.

