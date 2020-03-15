Buckeye Gymnastics, which has locations in Powell and Westerville, will close indefinitely beginning March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic, president and founder David Holcomb announced in an email March 15.

The announcement followed a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that events and gatherings of at least 50 people should be canceled or postponed for eight weeks to help limit the spread of the disease.

“It breaks my heart to close Buckeye Gymnastics,” Holcomb wrote in an email to parents of Buckeye athletes. “But it is the right thing to do and I am at peace. The gym will reopen when the crisis is over and the CDC and/or the Ohio Department of Health gives us the green light to reopen.”

Holcomb also said his coaches would be working on home workouts for Buckeye athletes. Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered the closing of Ohio schools for three weeks, beginning at the end of the school day March 16 through April 3.

“I will share that upon learning of the closing of the gym the first thoughts of several coaches was to create some fun conditioning and basic-gymnastics videos for the kids and athletes to do at home,” Holcomb said in his email. “We will let you know where and how to access them once we have them produced.”

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports