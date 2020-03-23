Humphrey Simmons is adding to an already extensive coaching résumé at Beechcroft.

Simmons has been named the Cougars’ football coach. He replaces Lee Snyder, who stepped down after one season.

In addition to being in his eighth season as Beechcroft’s boys basketball coach, Simmons serves as an assistant girls track and field coach and had been coaching the boys cross country team at the school.

“I played football my whole life and football is my first love,” said Simmons, who had been working with strength and conditioning for the football team this offseason.

A 1999 Independence graduate, Simmons played cornerback and wide receiver, among other positions, for the 76ers.

He is hoping to bring stability to a Beechcroft program that will be under its fifth coach in as many seasons this fall. Last season under Snyder, the Cougars finished 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the City League-North Division, second behind Centennial (6-0).

Maurice Hale, a holdover from last year’s staff, will continue to serve as offensive coordinator.

“The biggest thing is consistency,” said Simmons, whose son, sophomore Jaylen Simmons, is a member of the football program. “The tradition alone will help just because Beechcroft has always been known for having a great program.”

