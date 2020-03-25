In the hopes of getting the Upper Arlington football team back to the playoffs on a consistent basis, athletics director Tony Pusateri selected a coach who took both of his former teams to unprecedented heights.

Justin Buttermore, who has reached the postseason in 12 of his 16 seasons as a head coach at Dresden Tri-Valley and Granville, will be the Golden Bears’ next coach pending school board approval, Pusateri announced March 25.

“He has the pedigree,” Pusateri said. “He wants to be here. His record and reputation, from what his teams have done to what others have had to say about him, were huge. He’s excited to get this team as far as we can go.”

Buttermore replaces Jeremey Scally, who guided UA to records of 6-4 overall and 4-1 in the OCC-Central Division last year, tied for first place with Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Davidson.

Scally left UA in January after one season to become the coach at Davidson, where he’d spent 12 years as an assistant before coming to the Bears.

Buttermore has a 151-55 career record, with 131 of those wins coming in a wildly successful run at Tri-Valley from 2004-17. He guided the Scotties to 10 playoff appearances, including a Division III state runner-up finish in 2017.

Buttermore then left for Granville and guided the Blue Aces to 10-2 records, the program’s first postseason wins and Division III regional semifinal appearances each of the past two seasons.

