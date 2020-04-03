New Albany athletics director Richie Wildenhaus has been named the Central Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association's Athletic Director of the Year.

Wildenhaus is in his fourth year at New Albany. A native of the Dayton suburb of Kettering, he returned to Ohio in 2016 after seven years as athletics director at three high schools in Colorado.

"This isn’t about me at all," Wildenhaus said. "It is a testament to being surrounded by amazing people every day. We make a great team and I am blessed to work with them."

According to the COIAAA's website, the award is given to "athletic administrators who exemplify the highest standards of their profession and who, through their influence on the lives of the young people under their direction, have made significant contributions to their schools and communities ... and who maintain athletics as an integral part of the total education program."

Highlights for Eagles teams in the past year include a second consecutive Division I state championship for the girls golf team, state runner-up finishes for the girls lacrosse and girls swimming and diving teams, district titles for the baseball, hockey, girls swimming and boys tennis teams and the football team sharing the OCC-Capital Division championship.

