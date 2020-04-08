The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced April 8 that it has a plan for the spring sports season if students return to their classrooms.

CORRECTION: Because of a reporter's error, the site of the state baseball tournament was incorrect in an earlier version of this story.

According to a release on its website, “spring sports will be cancelled” if school buildings remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Adhering to Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, the OHSAA’s no-contact period, which began March 17, remains in place through at least May 1 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We are continuing with the Governor’s optimistic direction that schools will reopen on May 4,” the OHSAA said in the release. “We will adjust accordingly. However optimistic this may be, we must plan for the return even if that ends up changing.”

The OHSAA also said that “if for any reason specific sites are shut down due to governor’s orders, ALL sites will be shut down and a tournament will not be held.”

Each of the OHSAA’s sanctioned spring sports — baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys and girls track and field — would have an acclimation period from May 4-8, with the regular season beginning May 9.

The baseball postseason would begin May 23, concluding with the state tournament June 19-21 at Canal Park in Akron, and the softball postseason would get underway May 30 and finish with the state tournament June 25-27 at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

The lacrosse postseason would begin May 26 and wrap up with state finals June 13 at Ohio Wesleyan, while the tennis postseason would get underway with sectional competition May 30 through June 6 and close with the state tournament June 18-20 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

The track postseason would open with district competition June 9-13 and conclude with the state meet June 26 and 27 at Ohio State.

