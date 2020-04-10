Bill Sperlazza has stepped down after two seasons as girls basketball coach at Thomas Worthington.

“He stepped down (April 6) to pursue other opportunities,” athletics director Jen Goebbel said.

Sperlazza compiled a 20-27 record with the Cardinals.

Thomas finished 5-18 overall and 0-14 in the OCC-Cardinal Division this past season. Seeded 35th in the Division I district tournament, the Cardinals lost to 19th-seeded Dublin Jerome 42-21 in a first-round game.

Thomas went 15-9 overall and 9-5 in the OCC-Cardinal and reached the second round of the district tournament in Sperlazza’s first season.

Goebbel said the search for Sperlazza’s successor is underway.

“I need someone who understands that before they can do anything on the basketball court, they have to build a positive culture that holds players to a high standard of sportsmanship, character and teamwork,” she said. “First and foremost, I’m looking for someone who knows that success starts with culture.”

