ThisWeek Community News is changing its annual Central Ohio All Star Preps Awards show from a physical event originally scheduled for May 26 to a star-studded awards show that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. June 18.

The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers and will provide the community with an on-demand broadcast to maintain the annual tradition of honoring student athletes and coaches for their hard work and dedication in their sport during the past school year.

With the spring sports still in question because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, awards will be presented to those from fall and winter sports. The show also will pay tribute to spring sports.

“We didn’t want to cancel our May banquet, but it was the necessary and correct decision given the uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” said Lee Cochran, ThisWeek managing editor. “Still, we wanted to honor the best athletes from central Ohio, and we’re going to do it in a way that will bring a unique experience to the athletes, the coaches and their families.

“We promise you that it will be a fun, exciting celebration.”

The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through the event website, thisweeksports.com/allstarpreps, thanks to the continued support of area business leaders, including Branch Insurance, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Raising Cane’s.

The awards event will be hosted by TV sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele.

Among the celebrity athletes who will participate in the awards presentation include:

* Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints quarterback, as the football award presenter

* Venus Williams, seven-time Grand Slams singles champion, as the girls tennis award presenter

* Gabby Douglas, Olympic gold medalist, as the gymnastics award presenter

* Misty May-Treanor, Olympic gold medalist, as the girls volleyball award presenter

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine has been a sponsor for all of ThisWeek’s previous awards events.

“The Sports Medicine team at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is proud to support the on-demand broadcast of the Central Ohio All Star Preps Awards event and recognize area coaches and student-athletes in fall and winter sports,” said Lisa Kluchurosky, service line administrator at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine. “The entire focus of our team is on treating injuries in student-athletes and providing services to help them prevent injury. That’s why it’s so gratifying to partner with ThisWeek to honor these outstanding central Ohio young people who represent the thousands of student-athletes we care for who work so hard to excel in their respective sports.”

Raising Cane’s is a sponsor for the second time.

“Becoming a sponsor of the 2020 Central Ohio All Star Prep Awards was again a natural fit for Raising Cane’s,” said Eric Ongaro, president of Raising Cane’s franchisee RCO Limited. “Since arriving in central Ohio 15 years ago, we have grown to 17 area community restaurants. Each one has supported the community by hosting countless fundraisers for youth and school leagues and teams. And they’ve also become favorite gathering places for friends and families before, during and after games, matches and other scholastic activities. We’re proud to be part of each of the central Ohio communities we serve and thrilled to be an official partner of the on-demand broadcast of the awards show.”

Branch Financial is a first-time sponsor.

“Branch Insurance is honored to support the Central Ohio All Star Prep event and recognize area coaches, student-athletes and their families,” said Steve Lekas, CEO and co-founder. “Branch’s purpose is to get back to getting each other’s backs and while Branch does that through better service and bigger savings, these student-athletes demonstrate this notion through their sportsmanship on and off the field. We are excited to partner with ThisWeek to honor these outstanding central Ohio athletes who represent the thousands of individuals who make our community a better place every day.”

In a change from previous ThisWeek banquets, we have expanded the finalists in most sports. Super teams have expanded to 12 for boys bowling, girls bowling, boys swimming and diving and girls swimming and diving. Hockey and gymnastics have expanded to eight. In the first year of girls wrestling, eight athletes also will be honored.

In addition to honoring a Player of the Year in each sport, ThisWeek also will name a Coach of the Year for each.

Here are the winter sports finalists:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Matt Allocco, Hilliard Bradley

Christopher Anthony, Harvest Prep

Brian Collier, Grandview Heights

Tasos Cook, Westerville Central

VonCameron Davis, Walnut Ridge

Henry Hinkle, Olentangy Liberty

Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln

Elijah Meredith, Wellington

D.J. Moore, Worthington Christian

Jalen Sullinger, Thomas Worthington

Keaton Turner, Dublin Coffman

Desmond Watson, DeSales

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edyn Battle, Gahanna Lincoln

Saige Glover, Northland

Gabby Hutcherson, Westerville South

Anyssa Jones, Westerville South

Kilyn McGuff, Watterson

Alexia Mobley, Whitehall-Yearling

Alexia Smith, Africentric

Lyssi Snouffer, Delaware Christian

Nicole Stephens, Pickerington Central

Kyria Walker, Reynoldsburg

Sakima Walker, Africentric

Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian

BOYS WRESTLING

Corey Crawford, Dublin Coffman

Connor Euton, Westerville North

Dylan Le, Dublin Scioto

Corbin May, Delaware Hayes

Aaron Morton, Westerville South

Joey Petrella, Hartley

Michael Petrella, Hartley

Deron Pulliam, Dublin Scioto

Daniel Segura, Dublin Scioto

Seth Shumate, Dublin Coffman

Riley Ucker, Dublin Coffman

Lucas Uliano, Olentangy Liberty

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, St. Charles

George Callanan, Wellington

Noah Duperre, New Albany

Nate Gaver, Reynoldsburg

Grant Gooding, Upper Arlington

Christian Hosler, Olentangy Liberty

Hayden Jay, Upper Arlington

Jake Meyer, Upper Arlington

Tommy Morris, New Albany

Ethan Shaw, Dublin Coffman

Carson Smith, Dublin Jerome

Avery Voss, Upper Arlington

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Ellie Andrews, Dublin Coffman

Jordan Aurnou-Rhees, Columbus School for Girls

Hannah Bailey, Dublin Coffman

Marie Belli, Gahanna Lincoln

Nyah Funderburke, Columbus School for Girls

Maya Geringer, Dublin Jerome

Riley Huddleston, Upper Arlington

Ava Lachey, New Albany

Olivia Lynch, Olentangy Liberty

Lena Morgan, Worthington Christian

Martina Peroni, Olentangy

Kristyn Sabol, Dublin Coffman

BOYS BOWLING

Zach Brandewie, Hilliard Darby

Malik Curry-Brown, Westerville Central

Brandon Dever, Hilliard Bradley

Elliot Greer, New Albany

Logan Jefferson, Reynoldsburg

Nate Johnson, Thomas Worthington

Grant Kresina, New Albany

Wesley Minke, Westerville Central

Nathan Minzler, Gahanna Lincoln

James Pappas, Briggs

Bryan Ritzler, DeSales

Carter Street, Olentangy Liberty

GIRLS BOWLING

Phoebe Anderson, Olentangy

McKenzie Cooke, Delaware Hayes

Deja Curry-Brown, Westerville Central

Raya Dye, Walnut Ridge

Dakota Fink, Briggs

Reace Gonzalez, Westerville Central

Jessica Gress, Whitehall-Yearling

Hannah Halstead, Delaware Hayes

Payton Hartgrove, Westerville Central

Olivia Johnson, Hilliard Bradley

Leila Meyer, Grandview Heights

Lilu Smith, Gahanna

HOCKEY

Garrett Alderman, Upper Arlington

Brandon Barash, New Albany

Jackson Buss, New Albany

Will Cohen, Upper Arlington

Clayton Headlee, Olentangy Orange

Diego Pitones, St. Charles

Gage Schlotterbeck, Olentangy Liberty

Andrew Vidrick, Olentangy Liberty

GYMNASTICS

Stephanie Balthaser, Olentangy Berlin

Olivia Boone, Olentangy Berlin

Hailee Cobb, Olentangy Liberty

Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome

Hannah Hale, Worthington Kilbourne

Taylor Thacker, Dublin Scioto

Izzy Willms, Dublin Jerome

Emily Yoshino, Dublin Coffman

GIRLS WRESTLING

Maia Crumb, Olentangy Berlin

Kelcey Dew, Delaware Hayes

Sol Franco, Hilliard Bradley

Francesca Lanese, Grove City

Cali Lang, Big Walnut

Aliya Martin, Big Walnut

Taryn Martin, Olentangy Orange

Ayala Wolak, Dublin Coffman

The show will feature opportunities to win autographed gifts and other prizes both before the debut and during the broadcast. Award finalists who register online by May 10 on the event website will receive event updates and be included in any gift mailings.

Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the U.S. Viewers can find various locations, including the Central Ohio All Star Preps Awards show, at: sportsawards.usatoday.com, as well as on the event website at thisweeksports.com/allstarpreps.

