ThisWeek Community News is changing its annual Central Ohio All Star Preps Awards show from a physical event originally scheduled for May 26 to a star-studded awards show that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. June 18.
The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers and will provide the community with an on-demand broadcast to maintain the annual tradition of honoring student athletes and coaches for their hard work and dedication in their sport during the past school year.
With the spring sports still in question because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, awards will be presented to those from fall and winter sports. The show also will pay tribute to spring sports.
“We didn’t want to cancel our May banquet, but it was the necessary and correct decision given the uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” said Lee Cochran, ThisWeek managing editor. “Still, we wanted to honor the best athletes from central Ohio, and we’re going to do it in a way that will bring a unique experience to the athletes, the coaches and their families.
“We promise you that it will be a fun, exciting celebration.”
The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through the event website, thisweeksports.com/allstarpreps, thanks to the continued support of area business leaders, including Branch Insurance, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Raising Cane’s.
The awards event will be hosted by TV sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele.
Among the celebrity athletes who will participate in the awards presentation include:
* Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints quarterback, as the football award presenter
* Venus Williams, seven-time Grand Slams singles champion, as the girls tennis award presenter
* Gabby Douglas, Olympic gold medalist, as the gymnastics award presenter
* Misty May-Treanor, Olympic gold medalist, as the girls volleyball award presenter
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine has been a sponsor for all of ThisWeek’s previous awards events.
“The Sports Medicine team at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is proud to support the on-demand broadcast of the Central Ohio All Star Preps Awards event and recognize area coaches and student-athletes in fall and winter sports,” said Lisa Kluchurosky, service line administrator at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine. “The entire focus of our team is on treating injuries in student-athletes and providing services to help them prevent injury. That’s why it’s so gratifying to partner with ThisWeek to honor these outstanding central Ohio young people who represent the thousands of student-athletes we care for who work so hard to excel in their respective sports.”
Raising Cane’s is a sponsor for the second time.
“Becoming a sponsor of the 2020 Central Ohio All Star Prep Awards was again a natural fit for Raising Cane’s,” said Eric Ongaro, president of Raising Cane’s franchisee RCO Limited. “Since arriving in central Ohio 15 years ago, we have grown to 17 area community restaurants. Each one has supported the community by hosting countless fundraisers for youth and school leagues and teams. And they’ve also become favorite gathering places for friends and families before, during and after games, matches and other scholastic activities. We’re proud to be part of each of the central Ohio communities we serve and thrilled to be an official partner of the on-demand broadcast of the awards show.”
Branch Financial is a first-time sponsor.
“Branch Insurance is honored to support the Central Ohio All Star Prep event and recognize area coaches, student-athletes and their families,” said Steve Lekas, CEO and co-founder. “Branch’s purpose is to get back to getting each other’s backs and while Branch does that through better service and bigger savings, these student-athletes demonstrate this notion through their sportsmanship on and off the field. We are excited to partner with ThisWeek to honor these outstanding central Ohio athletes who represent the thousands of individuals who make our community a better place every day.”
In a change from previous ThisWeek banquets, we have expanded the finalists in most sports. Super teams have expanded to 12 for boys bowling, girls bowling, boys swimming and diving and girls swimming and diving. Hockey and gymnastics have expanded to eight. In the first year of girls wrestling, eight athletes also will be honored.
In addition to honoring a Player of the Year in each sport, ThisWeek also will name a Coach of the Year for each.
Here are the winter sports finalists:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Matt Allocco, Hilliard Bradley
Christopher Anthony, Harvest Prep
Brian Collier, Grandview Heights
Tasos Cook, Westerville Central
VonCameron Davis, Walnut Ridge
Henry Hinkle, Olentangy Liberty
Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln
Elijah Meredith, Wellington
D.J. Moore, Worthington Christian
Jalen Sullinger, Thomas Worthington
Keaton Turner, Dublin Coffman
Desmond Watson, DeSales
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edyn Battle, Gahanna Lincoln
Saige Glover, Northland
Gabby Hutcherson, Westerville South
Anyssa Jones, Westerville South
Kilyn McGuff, Watterson
Alexia Mobley, Whitehall-Yearling
Alexia Smith, Africentric
Lyssi Snouffer, Delaware Christian
Nicole Stephens, Pickerington Central
Kyria Walker, Reynoldsburg
Sakima Walker, Africentric
Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian
BOYS WRESTLING
Corey Crawford, Dublin Coffman
Connor Euton, Westerville North
Dylan Le, Dublin Scioto
Corbin May, Delaware Hayes
Aaron Morton, Westerville South
Joey Petrella, Hartley
Michael Petrella, Hartley
Deron Pulliam, Dublin Scioto
Daniel Segura, Dublin Scioto
Seth Shumate, Dublin Coffman
Riley Ucker, Dublin Coffman
Lucas Uliano, Olentangy Liberty
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, St. Charles
George Callanan, Wellington
Noah Duperre, New Albany
Nate Gaver, Reynoldsburg
Grant Gooding, Upper Arlington
Christian Hosler, Olentangy Liberty
Hayden Jay, Upper Arlington
Jake Meyer, Upper Arlington
Tommy Morris, New Albany
Ethan Shaw, Dublin Coffman
Carson Smith, Dublin Jerome
Avery Voss, Upper Arlington
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Ellie Andrews, Dublin Coffman
Jordan Aurnou-Rhees, Columbus School for Girls
Hannah Bailey, Dublin Coffman
Marie Belli, Gahanna Lincoln
Nyah Funderburke, Columbus School for Girls
Maya Geringer, Dublin Jerome
Riley Huddleston, Upper Arlington
Ava Lachey, New Albany
Olivia Lynch, Olentangy Liberty
Lena Morgan, Worthington Christian
Martina Peroni, Olentangy
Kristyn Sabol, Dublin Coffman
BOYS BOWLING
Zach Brandewie, Hilliard Darby
Malik Curry-Brown, Westerville Central
Brandon Dever, Hilliard Bradley
Elliot Greer, New Albany
Logan Jefferson, Reynoldsburg
Nate Johnson, Thomas Worthington
Grant Kresina, New Albany
Wesley Minke, Westerville Central
Nathan Minzler, Gahanna Lincoln
James Pappas, Briggs
Bryan Ritzler, DeSales
Carter Street, Olentangy Liberty
GIRLS BOWLING
Phoebe Anderson, Olentangy
McKenzie Cooke, Delaware Hayes
Deja Curry-Brown, Westerville Central
Raya Dye, Walnut Ridge
Dakota Fink, Briggs
Reace Gonzalez, Westerville Central
Jessica Gress, Whitehall-Yearling
Hannah Halstead, Delaware Hayes
Payton Hartgrove, Westerville Central
Olivia Johnson, Hilliard Bradley
Leila Meyer, Grandview Heights
Lilu Smith, Gahanna
HOCKEY
Garrett Alderman, Upper Arlington
Brandon Barash, New Albany
Jackson Buss, New Albany
Will Cohen, Upper Arlington
Clayton Headlee, Olentangy Orange
Diego Pitones, St. Charles
Gage Schlotterbeck, Olentangy Liberty
Andrew Vidrick, Olentangy Liberty
GYMNASTICS
Stephanie Balthaser, Olentangy Berlin
Olivia Boone, Olentangy Berlin
Hailee Cobb, Olentangy Liberty
Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome
Hannah Hale, Worthington Kilbourne
Taylor Thacker, Dublin Scioto
Izzy Willms, Dublin Jerome
Emily Yoshino, Dublin Coffman
GIRLS WRESTLING
Maia Crumb, Olentangy Berlin
Kelcey Dew, Delaware Hayes
Sol Franco, Hilliard Bradley
Francesca Lanese, Grove City
Cali Lang, Big Walnut
Aliya Martin, Big Walnut
Taryn Martin, Olentangy Orange
Ayala Wolak, Dublin Coffman
The show will feature opportunities to win autographed gifts and other prizes both before the debut and during the broadcast. Award finalists who register online by May 10 on the event website will receive event updates and be included in any gift mailings.
Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the U.S. Viewers can find various locations, including the Central Ohio All Star Preps Awards show, at: sportsawards.usatoday.com, as well as on the event website at thisweeksports.com/allstarpreps.
