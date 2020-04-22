Jaelen Gill is looking for a fresh start.

The 2018 graduate of Westerville South announced on his Twitter page April 22 that he was transferring from Ohio State to play football at another school.

“Growing up as a Buckeye fan, my childhood dream was to play for (Ohio State) and I’m thankful and blessed that I was able to fulfill that dream,” Gill said in a statement. “I love the university, coaches, team, athletic staff and trainers, tradition and fan base. It was after careful consideration with my family that I decided that I’d like to explore other options as a student and athlete going forward and entered the transfer portal.

“I’d like to thank the coaches, staff and university for every opportunity given to me. I am forever grateful.”

Gill saw limited time in two seasons with the Buckeyes. He was on the field for 63 plays last fall and had seven receptions for 62 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown in a 56-21 win at Rutgers on Nov. 16.

At South, Gill was the OCC-Buckeye Division co-Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. He rushed for 735 yards and 10 touchdowns on 114 carries and caught 20 passes for 357 yards and three scores despite playing with a hamstring injury sustained midway through the season.

“He has a good head on his shoulders and a great support system,” South coach Matthew Christ said. “I’m confident he will land somewhere that will give him the opportunity to reach his full potential.”

