Below is a list of central Ohio high school athletes who announced their college decisions to ThisWeekSPORTS.com on national signing day in November, December, February and April.

AFRICENTRIC

Nyam Thornton, women’s basketball, Texas Tech

Alexia Smith, women’s basketball, Minnesota

Sakima Walker, women’s basketball, Rutgers

BEECHCROFT

No information received

BEXLEY

Laney Hoehnke, women’s soccer, Wright State

BIG WALNUT

Colbi Borland, women's cross country, Lipscomb

Kassie Bowmar, women's volleyball, Ohio Northern

Chris Geddis, men's soccer, Wright State

Hailey Krinn, women's soccer, Ashland

Aubrey Logue, women's lacrosse, Notre Dame College

Alexis Schone, women's soccer, Southern Indiana

Avery Schone, women's soccer, Southern Indiana

BRIGGS

No information received

CANAL WINCHESTER

Hunter Allen, football, Youngstown State

Sydney Byrd, women's soccer, Wisconsin-Green Bay

Connor Kasiara, men's soccer, Asbury

Cassie Kolonchuk, women's cross country and track & field, Baldwin Wallace

Ian Monesmith, men's soccer, Denison

Angela Postage, women's soccer, Seton Hill

Josie Sanders, women's soccer, Eastern Kentucky

Jason Schmitz, baseball, Capital

Lexi Snyder, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

Ben Stevens, baseball, Capital

CENTENNIAL

Tyler Johnson, women's basketball, Columbus State

Jeremiah Upchurch, men's soccer, Bluffton

CENTRAL CROSSING

Morgan Geddes, women’s volleyball, Indiana

Anthony Lowe, football, Tiffin

Tyler Ronevich, baseball, Miami University

COLUMBUS ACADEMY

Matthew Cammeyer, men’s golf, Lafayette

Sam Massick, football, Princeton

Griffin Mitchell, men’s golf, Drexel

Sarah Neltner, women's soccer, Washington-St. Louis

Mitch Priest, men’s basketball, Grinnell

Olivia Seline, rowing, Bates

Philip Soderberg, football, Kenyon

Mackenzie Smith, women’s lacrosse, Wooster

Andrew Swartz, men’s lacrosse, Christopher-Newport

Kiersten Thomassey, field hockey, North Carolina

Carter Warstler, men’s basketball, Wooster

COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL

No information received

COLUMBUS SCHOOL FOR GIRLS

Jordan Arnou-Rhees, women’s swimming, Tennessee

Ellen Monahan, women’s lacrosse, Boston

Alexandria Parsons, women's rowing, Eastern Michigan

COLUMBUS SOUTH

No information received

COLUMBUS WEST

No information received

DELAWARE HAYES

Nabil Abdus-salaam, football, Ashland

Colin Ashworth, men’s volleyball, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Max Bruney, football, Heidelberg

Paul Burris, men’s basketball Ashland

Tyler Carney, men’s lacrosse, Bridgewater

McKenzie Cooke, softball, Lourdes

Katie Fleshman, softball, Bluffton

Luke Gazarek, men’s golf, Findlay

Gianna Gerdes, women’s gymnastics, Minnesota

Nadine Hassan, women's basketball, St. Louis Community College

Jacob Hunsaker, football, Heidelberg

Alex Kelly, baseball, Frontier Community College

Corbin May, wrestling, Ashland

Sydney McMillin, women's soccer, Cincinnati

Haley Osborne, softball, Mount St. Joseph

Zachary Pokorny, football, Heidelberg

Cory Richardson, baseball, Cornerstone

Rebecca Rocassin, women’s volleyball, East Tennessee State

Emily Scheib, women’s lacrosse, Capital

Dylan Seiler, football, Ball State

Sam Sulek, men’s diving, Miami University

Mason Sutandar, wrestling, Ashland

Mia Thompson, women’s volleyball, California of Pennsylvania

Abby Weller, women’s soccer, Xavier

Sydney Wolf, women’s tennis, Otterbein

DELAWARE CHRISTIAN

Micah Peria, men’s soccer, Ohio Christian

Lyssi Snouffer, women’s volleyball and track & field, Cedarville

DeSALES

Jack Ayers, men's lacrosse, Indianapolis

Maryanne Boyle, women's volleyball, Providence

Emma Brown, women's volleyball, Robert Morris

Erin Burns, women's basketball, Capital

Bella D'Amico, women's volleyball, Georgia Tech

Owen Faulkner, baseball, Akron

Jack Francisco, men's soccer, Capital

Dante Fuller, men's lacrosse, Rutgers

Gavin Hawk, baseball, Muskingum

Cole Potts, football, James Madison

Liz Renken, women's lacrosse, Colorado Mesa

Mason Rickens, men's lacrosse, Rutgers

Will Shaffer, men's soccer, Wright State

Noah Swenson, men's lacrosse, Florida Southern

Randy Tawiah, football, Mount Union

Anya Vanasdale, women's cross country, Capital

Mason Washington, football, Robert Morris

DUBLIN COFFMAN

Kelsi Anderson, softball, Slippery Rock

Rylee Anspach, softball, Ohio Wesleyan

Hannah Bailey, women’s swimming & diving, Pittsburgh

Angel Barrett, women’s volleyball, Felician

Max Brown, football, Marietta

Sadie Brown, women’s volleyball, Jacksonville State

Connor Coyan, baseball, Findlay

Alex Dediu, men’s track & field/cross country, Ohio State

Connor DesRoches, men’s soccer, Ohio State

Mike Drennen, football, Kentucky

Jacob Hazen, men’s golf, John Carroll

Grace Kennedy, women's lacrosse, Wittenberg

Jenna Lynn, women’s golf, Queens

Connor Mitchell, men’s golf, Wooster

Simone Rivard-Roberts, women’s soccer, Xavier

Kristyn Sabol, women’s swimming & diving, Kentucky

Ethan Shaw, men’s swimming & diving, Purdue

Keaton Turner, men's basketball, Wofford

Peyton Werling, football, Siena Heights

Jameel Williamson, football, Akron

DUBLIN JEROME

Ash Abhang, women’s golf, Dayton

Elliott Cook, men’s cross country, Oregon

Natalie Coontz, women’s soccer, Ohio Wesleyan

Austin Davis, men's swimming, John Carroll

Zach Dubois, men’s lacrosse, Mercer

Isabella Francati, women’s lacrosse, Villanova

Maya Geringer, women’s swimming & diving, Ohio State

Reno James, men’s swimming & diving, Cleveland State

Riley Mullady, women’s soccer, Louisville

Tommy Poole, men’s volleyball, Ohio State

Reagan Resor, women’s tennis, Findlay

Ethan Snyder, men's golf, Dayton

Sydney Stone, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State

Jenna Watts, softball, Cleveland State

DUBLIN SCIOTO

Yousef Alchahal, football, West Virginia State

Gretchen Baker, softball, Miami University

Lena Beasley, women’s volleyball, St. Francis (N.Y.)

Sarah Booth, softball, West Virginia Wesleyan

Nash Densel, baseball, Toledo

Lauren Erickson, softball, Toledo

Declan Farrell, football, Wittenberg

Makayla Jauregui, softball, Oakland

Sydney Nadal, women’s lacrosse, Otterbein

Folake Olujide-Ajibade, women’s track & field, Pittsburgh

Foluke Olujide-Ajibade, women’s track & field, Pittsburgh

Jayden Prince, men's basketball, Case Western Reserve

Nate Samblanet, football, Baldwin Wallace

Chris Schaefer, baseball, Otterbein

Daniel Segura, wrestling, James Madison

EASTMOOR ACADEMY

No information received

FRANKLIN HEIGHTS

No information received

GAHANNA LINCOLN

Edyn Battle, women’s basketball, Miami University

Emily Beach, women’s soccer, Ohio Dominican

Morgan Darnell, women’s basketball, Hartford

Caroline Heller, softball, Otterbein

Riley Jackson, men’s cross country and track & field, Youngstown State

Jarrett Lukacsko, men’s soccer, Mount Union

Vaiden Mallonn, softball, Heidelberg

Kailey Mishler, women’s volleyball, Otterbein

Taylor Molli, women’s soccer, Xavier

Anna Nie, women’s volleyball, Oakland

Olivia Rapp, women’s gymnastics, Kent State

Katie Stafford, women’s soccer, Akron

A’che Sanchez-Baccus, football, West Virginia State

Payton Smith, men’s soccer, Otterbein

Lexi Tatum, women’s volleyball, West Virginia Wesleyan

Alexis Thigpen, women’s track & field, Ball State

Will Thomas, football, Tiffin

Ben Towler, men’s cross country and track & field, Toledo

Travis Whittaker, football, Ohio Dominican

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

Joey Bertani, baseball, Ashland

Kyle Casey, football, Kenyon

Brian Collier, men’s basketball, Concord

Darreion Davis, football, Muskingum

Taylor Fultz, women’s tennis, Mount Union

Jon-Micah Griffith, baseball, Taylor

Luke Lachey, football, Iowa

Annie Volker, women’s swimming & diving, Connecticut Wesleyan

GROVE CITY

Lexi Bapst, women’s volleyball, Niagara

Jake Burris, baseball, Charleston

Katelyn DeWeese, softball, Notre Dame College

Abigail Jones, women’s golf, Findlay

Molly Michalak, women’s volleyball, Eastern Kentucky

Gavin Wolf, baseball, Charleston

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN

Morgan Iverson, women’s track & field, Hillside

GROVEPORT MADISON

Emmanuel Anthony, football, West Virginia State

Michela Ayers, women's volleyball, West Virginia Wesleyan

Jake Benline, men's soccer, Finlandia

Alissa Blackstone, women's soccer, Bethany

Te-Rah Edwards, football, Northwestern

Tykel Hancock-Anderson, football, Findlay

A.J. Joyce, football, West Virginia State

Robby Morgan IV, baseball, Central Michigan

Skyler Mouser, football, Urbana

Jasiyah Robinson, football, Michigan State

Darrell Smoot, football, Notre Dame College

Austin Snyder, men's soccer, Findlay

Nick Wheeler, football, Georgetown (Ky.)

HARTLEY

George Dunor, football, Ashland

Matthew McElligott, baseball, Sinclair Community College

Miles Fleming, football, Minnesota

Jalan January, football Findlay

Griffin McCauley, baseball, Wilmington

Patrick Page, baseball, Allegheny

HARVEST PREP

No information received

HILLIARD BRADLEY

Matt Allocco, men’s basketball, Princeton

Michael Chapman, men’s golf, Tiffin

Macy Enneking, women’s soccer, Iowa

Allie Holland, women’s volleyball, Tennessee

Emily Keck, women’s soccer, North Carolina-Charlotte

Macie LoParo, softball, Walsh

Chris Mayfield, football, Michigan State

David Metzler, football, Youngstown State

Riley Speelman, women’s volleyball, Duquesne

HILLIARD DARBY

Kristian Amaro, baseball, Charleston

Adam Ansel, men's volleyball, Urbana

Michael Beard, men’s volleyball, Urbana

Nicholas Cecil, baseball, West Virginia State

Lily Garnett-Brown, softball, College of Central Florida

Zayna Hampton, women’s soccer and track & field, Wheeling

Jared Kish, men’s volleyball, Penn State Altoona

Emma Kowalski, women’s track & field, Boston

Nicole Logan, women's volleyball, Urbana

Garrett Mudgett, baseball, Walsh

Noah Platfoot, men's volleyball, Ohio State

Payton Reed, men’s volleyball, Penn State Altoona

Carli Rigel, women’s lacrosse, Otterbein

Daniella Santos, women’s cross country and track & field, Ohio State

Gabriella Stern, women’s lacrosse, Wittenberg

Jack Stultz, football, Tiffin

Naomi Walters, women’s track & field, Marian

Olivia Zawadzki, women's volleyball, Indiana Wesleyan

HILLIARD DAVIDSON

Jake Blevins, men’s lacrosse, High Point

Dylan Bunyak, football, Ohio Dominican

Jackson Carter, men’s lacrosse, Aurora

Nick Dymek, football, Dayton

Paige Erdman, women’s swimming & diving, Wittenberg

Xavier Gallo, men’s cross country, Toledo

Adam Gilligan, men’s lacrosse, Catawba

Sophia Hoersten, women’s cross country and track & field, Ohio

Gage Keys, football, Minnesota

Erin Kodger, women’s lacrosse, Findlay

Dylan Kokoska, football, Ohio Dominican

Taylor Monturo, women’s lacrosse, Kent State

Natalie Myers, softball, Wilmington

Alex Painter, football, Wilmington

Kaitlyn Quinn, women’s tennis, Ohio Wesleyan

Evan Tekancic, football, Ohio Northern

Alex VanVoorhis, men’s lacrosse, Cleveland State

Sonia Vargas, women’s soccer, Xavier

Charles Williams, men’s lacrosse, Walsh

Andrew Woollard, men’s lacrosse, Kenyon

INDEPENDENCE

No information received

LINDEN-McKINLEY

No information received

MARION-FRANKLIN

No information received

MIFFLIN

No information received

NEW ALBANY

Jack Curtis, men’s golf, Capital

Caleb Delaney, men's golf, Tiffin

Noah Duperre, men's diving, Texas

Lexi Elkovitch, women's swimming, Villanova

Kevin Fee, baseball, Purdue-Fort Wayne

Patrick Gurd, football, Ohio State

Reed Hall, football, Wittenberg

Shannan Ireland, women's golf, Ohio Dominican

Aenea Keren, rowing, Central Florida

Brody Kidwell, football, Cornell

Mia Lachey, women's swimming, Ohio State

Jimmy Lapsley, men’s swimming, Lafayette

Gwynnie Lee, women’s golf, Washington University

Kingston Mabatah, football, Heidelberg

Max Malo, men’s soccer, Anderson

Tim Marshall, football, Ohio Northern

Brooke Mason, field hockey, St. Louis

Lindsey Neff, women’s cross country and track & field, Kenyon

Charlie Pine, football, Wittenberg

Katie Ryan, women's rowing, Columbia

Evan Saribalas, men's rowing, Marietta

Keegan Schaub, men’s basketball, Findlay

Jack Sokol, baseball, Auburn

Mike Sokol, baseball, Ohio State

Jimmy Stevens, baseball, Johns Hopkins

Spencer Tammaro, baseball, Ohio Dominican

Dom Zappitelli, football, Case Western Reserve

Henry Zimmerman, men's track & field, Penn State

NORTHLAND

Kalil Branham, football, Kentucky

Saige Glover, women's basketball, Niagara

OLENTANGY

Cade Carter, men's track & field, Tiffin

Anna Cecil, women's volleyball, Otterbein

Madyson Chitty, women's volleyball, Rutgers

Drew Clement, men's soccer, West Point

Jake Coleman, football, Dayton

Payton Cox, softball, Boston College

Bailey Hall, women's soccer, Baldwin Wallace

Madeline Hall, women's soccer, Ohio Northern

Priya Hudson, women's soccer, Edinboro

Vik Hudson, men's soccer, Lake Erie

Trent Maddox, football, Ashland

Isaac O'Rielley, baseball, Walsh

Sydney Semel, women's lacrosse, Winthrop

Bennett Zeitner, men's golf, Marshall

OLENTANGY BERLIN

Meghan Boggess, women’s cross country and track & field, Malone

Grace Butcher, women’s swimming & diving, Houston

Israel Foston, wrestling, Campbellsville

Andrea Henry, women’s lacrosse, Kent State

Jess Nation, women’s basketball, Colorado-Colorado Springs

Olivia Neidhardt, women’s soccer, Marshall

Leila Raines, women’s golf, Michigan State

OLENTANGY LIBERTY

Grant Butler, men's lacrosse, Ohio Northern

Jadon Brownlee, wrestling, Ohio Northern

Blake Collins, men’s soccer, Ohio State

Ludwig Conrad, men’s soccer, Wright State

Caitlin Curmode, women’s soccer, Citadel

Claranne Fechter, women’s volleyball, Campbell

Ben Flees, football, Lawrence Tech

Sarah Haney, women’s rowing, Syracuse

Paige Haughn, women’s lacrosse, Queens

Kaitlyn Leary, softball, California University of Pennsylvania

Gillian O’Rourke, women’s lacrosse, Slippery Rock

Teegan Pifher, women’s basketball, High Point

A.J. Rausch, baseball, Ohio

Korey Raymond, men’s cross country and lacrosse, Ancilla

Raegan Rosi, women’s volleyball, Wheeling

Brennan Rowe, baseball, Indiana

Kate Saczawa, women’s swimming & diving, Purdue

Mason Spaulding, men's lacrosse, Capital

Tyus Thompson, football, Saginaw Valley State

Kaden Tong, football, Case Western Reserve

Ben Wrather, football, Northwestern

OLENTANGY ORANGE

Jaeschel Acheampong, men’s track & field, Harvard

Paige Benecke, women’s track & field, Purdue-Fort Wayne

Hannah Brown, field hockey, Bellarmine

Tanner Davidson, men’s lacrosse, Walsh

Spencer Hawkins, football, Dayton

Maya Hendricks, women’s volleyball, Tennessee State

Zach Hill, football, Mercyhurst

Alex Kenish, men’s track & field, Akron

Zane Lattig, baseball, Charleston

Nate Miller, football, Gannon

Jared Pack, football, Wheeling

Kortney Reed, women’s tennis, Ashland

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Abraham Alabi, football, Eastern Kentucky

Drew Bookman, football, Siena Heights

Collin Brice, football, Concordia

Londyn Coles, women's volleyball, West Texas A&M

Quinten Collins, baseball, Salem

Demeatric Crenshaw, football, Youngstown State

Anna Feil, softball, Georgia Southern

Alayja Floyd, women's volleyball, California University of Pennsylvania

Miriah Gabel, women's golf, Purdue Northwest

Ty Hamilton, football, Ohio State

Brittany Miller, women's volleyball, Notre Dame College

Zoie Smith, softball, Bucknell

Nicole Stephens, women's basketball, Columbia

Tahleik Walker, men's basketball, Alderson Broaddus

Taylor Whalen, softball, Tiffin

PICKERINGTON NORTH

Cassie Alcala, women's tennis, Toledo

Reece Allbaugh, men's soccer, Wright State

Carley Auten, softball, Akron

Jarett Barnes, baseball, Ashland

Claire Combs, women's soccer, Marshall

Rhyan Cook, women's tennis, McKendree

Matt Duvall, men's cross country, Kentucky

Roxianne Herdman, softball, Ohio Christian

Ethan Kevelder, men's lacrosse, Lander

Kaitlyn Rhoades, women's volleyball, Lourdes

Allyson Rosen, women's golf, Tiffin

Chris Scott, football, Cincinnati

Hunter Shedenhelm, men's basketball, Ashland

Lawson Vaughn, football, Georgetown (Ky.)

READY

No information received

REYNOLDSBURG

Jalen Bowens, football, Siena Heights

Mikah Coleman, football, Eastern Michigan

James Dean, football, Tiffin

Breyon Eddings, football, Indianapolis

Cocy Goff, football, Siena Heights

Olivia Kirksey, women’s volleyball, USC-Upstate

Jessica Ricks, women’s volleyball, UNC-Charlotte

Shon Strickland, football, Bowling Green

Michael Whatley, football, Urbana

ST. CHARLES

Thomas Berry, football, Denison

Vince Campagni, men's golf, Ashland

Connor Carretta, football, Bucknell

Nick Kotte, men's soccer, Detroit Mercy

Roland Rowe, football, Notre Dame College

Vic Searls, men's basketball, Ashland

THOMAS WORTHINGTON

Brooke Ackley, women's soccer, Cedarville

Michayla Gussler, women's soccer, Stanford

Marika Johnson, softball, Ohio Northern

Caden Kirker, baseball, Otterbein

Abbey Midnight, women’s lacrosse, Capital

Lydia Miller, women's cross country, Lipscomb

Austin Parsons, football, Heidelberg

Jill Riegert, softball, Akron

Sophia Tyler, women's soccer, Slippery Rock

UPPER ARLINGTON

Samantha Ansel, women's beach volleyball, South Carolina

Cassidy Baran, women's track & field, Findlay

Taylor Baran, softball, Otterbein

Jesse Bowers, wrestling, Ashland

Sophie Croci, field hockey, Rhodes

Eli D'Herete, football, Bowdoin

Hunter Dean, men's swimming, Catholic

Shaun DuPont, football, Marietta

Julia Fidanza, women's diving, Princeton

Joey Fowler, women's lacrosse, Indianapolis

Matthew Green, baseball, Marietta

Emily Hummer, women's golf, Ohio State

Avery Kelley, women’s rowing, Adrian

Molly Kershner, women's lacrosse, Wooster

Riley Kuehn, women's lacrosse, Dickinson

Jake Leve, baseball, Ashland

Jake Meyer, men's swimming, Emory

Katie McKenzie, women's swimming, Franciscan University

Sean McRae, football, Alfred

Allie Morgan, women's gymnastics, Illinois

Erin Reardon, women's swimming, Kenyon

Erisa Pippins, women's basketball, Otterbein

Demi Sauter, softball, Ohio Northern

Ellena Schildmeyer, women's lacrosse, Virginia

Chris Schweisthal, football, Indiana Wesleyan

Grace Wild, women's soccer, Gettysburg

WALNUT RIDGE

Von Cameron Davis, men's basketball, Kent State

Qian Magwood, football, Ball State

Marshawn Mankins, football, Tiffin

WATTERSON

Mia Brown, women’s swimming & diving, Georgetown

Nate Brown, football, Otterbein

Dominic Dean, men’s lacrosse, Bellarmine

Megan Eberts, women's soccer, MIT

Amy Emswiler, softball, Wilmington

Jonah Fortkamp, football, Ohio

Natalie Garrett, women's track & field, Ohio Northern

Isabella Ginocchi, women’s soccer, Ohio

Max Graham, men's lacrosse, Otterbein

Mason Graney, football, Ashland

Moira O'Reilly, softball, Babson

Abby Stratford, women’s volleyball, West Point

Noah Truax, baseball, Ohio Northern

Ben Wilson, men's lacrosse, Ohio Northern

Paige Woodford, women’s basketball, Mercyhurst

WELLINGTON

Eli Dulle, men's soccer, Indianapolis

WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Anna Bardwell, women’s soccer, Marietta

Jae Bernard, women’s track & field, Hillsdale

Cami Compson, softball, Wright State

Hannah Fowler, women’s rowing, Robert Morris

Kendall George, women's gymnastics, Northern Illinois

Maria Givens, women’s soccer, St. Francis (Ind.)

Steven Hartley, football, Hocking

Rickey Hyatt, football, Kentucky

J.J. Johnson, football, Eastern Illinois

Kayla Jones, women’s track & field, Ball State

Darius Madison, football, West Virginia State

Nya Olmsted, women’s soccer, Southern Indiana

Emily Ruck, softball, Ohio State

Kate Schimmel, women’s soccer, Otterbein

Lindsay Schultz, women’s soccer, Walsh

Macey Swearingen, women’s swimming & diving, Marshall

Grace Welty, women’s golf, Indiana State

Myles Williamson, football, Bowling Green

WESTERVILLE NORTH

Allison Balasico, women’s soccer, Siena Heights

Austin Bealer, men’s soccer, Capital

Alaina Bernsdorf, women’s swimming & diving, Ashland

Thomas Bobovnyk, football, Otterbein

Lynn Burton, women’s volleyball, Bethany

Cooper Crawford, baseball, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Auri Dover, baseball, Marietta

Harper Flynn, baseball, Ohio Northern

Ameena Freeman, women’s volleyball, Massachusetts Maritime

Clarke Gilchrist, women’s volleyball, Tiffin

Jacob Grant, men’s soccer, Evansville

Jake Gruber, men’s soccer, Ohio Dominican

Christy Harper, women’s swimming & diving, Bowling Green

Courtney Hornyak, women’s lacrosse, Georgetown (Ky.)

Grace Klima, women’s crew, Robert Morris

Mary Lynch, women’s crew, Louisville

Abby Markley, women’s soccer, Ohio Wesleyan

Paige Miller, women’s lacrosse, Findlay

Noel Orioli, women’s lacrosse, Ohio Northern

Gianna Ricci, women’s lacrosse, Heidelberg

Jaiden Stokes, women’s track & field, Brown

Melissa Szawranskyj, women’s soccer, Marietta

Owen Thompson, men’s soccer, Cedarville

Aaron Woods, men’s lacrosse, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Austin Yanichko, men’s lacrosse, Capital

WESTERVILLE SOUTH

Ibukunoluwa Alfred, men's track & field, Miami University

Asaya Bulgin, women’s basketball, Danville

Brendan Cleaver, football, Otterbein

Ruthie Curry, women’s soccer, Baldwin Wallace

Jaelon Gordon, football, Marietta

Aaron Gore, football, Bluffton

Gabby Hutcherson, women’s basketball, Ohio State

Anyssa Jones, women’s basketball, Ohio State

Michael Mansaray, football, South Dakota

Nevaeh McClure, women’s basketball, Ohio Christian

Aaron Morton, wrestling, Cleveland State

Patrick Peterson, football, Morehead State

Makayla Roberts, women’s track & field, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Emma Secrest, women’s soccer, Wittenberg

Sunny Weisenberger, women’s soccer, Otterbein

WESTLAND

Kyle Bowles, baseball, Capital

Kalista Prak, women’s volleyball, Rio Grande

WHETSTONE

Rashaun Broomfield, football, Alderson Broaddus

WHITEHALL-YEARLING

Kiara Bagley, women’s basketball, Sinclair

Liana Betts, women’s track & field, High Point

Kari Gullick, women’s basketball, Heidelberg

Melvin Tinsley, football, Alderson Broaddus

WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN

Derrick Hardin, men's basketball, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Jenna Kray, women’s volleyball, Wayne State

WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Josh Carter, football, Muskingum

Abby Deitrick, women's track & field, Chatham

Sam English, football, Robert Morris

Maddie Feldhaus, women's soccer, Morehead State

Lilli Hadden, women's lacrosse, Robert Morris

Hannah Hale, women's lacrosse, Florida Southern

Olivia Karhoff, women's volleyball, Tiffin

Carson Kott, men's lacrosse, Capital

Max Kott, men's lacrosse, Otterbein

Riley Lewis, men's lacrosse, Chatham

Garrett Meeks, men's volleyball, Judson

Duncan Selph, football, Tiffin

Hayden Shaffer, men's track & field, Capital

Julia Taylor, women's basketball, Columbus State

Jay Thompson, wrestling, Indianapolis

Tanner Williams, men's cross country and track & field, Ohio State

Jackie Wolford, women's lacrosse, Kent State