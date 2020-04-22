Below is a list of central Ohio high school athletes who announced their college decisions to ThisWeekSPORTS.com on national signing day in November, December, February and April.
If there is an athlete not listed below, tweet to us at @ThisWeekSports or email us at sports@thisweeknews.com.
AFRICENTRIC
Nyam Thornton, women’s basketball, Texas Tech
Alexia Smith, women’s basketball, Minnesota
Sakima Walker, women’s basketball, Rutgers
BEECHCROFT
No information received
BEXLEY
Laney Hoehnke, women’s soccer, Wright State
BIG WALNUT
Colbi Borland, women's cross country, Lipscomb
Kassie Bowmar, women's volleyball, Ohio Northern
Chris Geddis, men's soccer, Wright State
Hailey Krinn, women's soccer, Ashland
Aubrey Logue, women's lacrosse, Notre Dame College
Alexis Schone, women's soccer, Southern Indiana
Avery Schone, women's soccer, Southern Indiana
BRIGGS
No information received
CANAL WINCHESTER
Hunter Allen, football, Youngstown State
Sydney Byrd, women's soccer, Wisconsin-Green Bay
Connor Kasiara, men's soccer, Asbury
Cassie Kolonchuk, women's cross country and track & field, Baldwin Wallace
Ian Monesmith, men's soccer, Denison
Angela Postage, women's soccer, Seton Hill
Josie Sanders, women's soccer, Eastern Kentucky
Jason Schmitz, baseball, Capital
Lexi Snyder, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican
Ben Stevens, baseball, Capital
CENTENNIAL
Tyler Johnson, women's basketball, Columbus State
Jeremiah Upchurch, men's soccer, Bluffton
CENTRAL CROSSING
Morgan Geddes, women’s volleyball, Indiana
Anthony Lowe, football, Tiffin
Tyler Ronevich, baseball, Miami University
COLUMBUS ACADEMY
Matthew Cammeyer, men’s golf, Lafayette
Sam Massick, football, Princeton
Griffin Mitchell, men’s golf, Drexel
Sarah Neltner, women's soccer, Washington-St. Louis
Mitch Priest, men’s basketball, Grinnell
Olivia Seline, rowing, Bates
Philip Soderberg, football, Kenyon
Mackenzie Smith, women’s lacrosse, Wooster
Andrew Swartz, men’s lacrosse, Christopher-Newport
Kiersten Thomassey, field hockey, North Carolina
Carter Warstler, men’s basketball, Wooster
COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL
No information received
COLUMBUS SCHOOL FOR GIRLS
Jordan Arnou-Rhees, women’s swimming, Tennessee
Ellen Monahan, women’s lacrosse, Boston
Alexandria Parsons, women's rowing, Eastern Michigan
COLUMBUS SOUTH
No information received
COLUMBUS WEST
No information received
DELAWARE HAYES
Nabil Abdus-salaam, football, Ashland
Colin Ashworth, men’s volleyball, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Max Bruney, football, Heidelberg
Paul Burris, men’s basketball Ashland
Tyler Carney, men’s lacrosse, Bridgewater
McKenzie Cooke, softball, Lourdes
Katie Fleshman, softball, Bluffton
Luke Gazarek, men’s golf, Findlay
Gianna Gerdes, women’s gymnastics, Minnesota
Nadine Hassan, women's basketball, St. Louis Community College
Jacob Hunsaker, football, Heidelberg
Alex Kelly, baseball, Frontier Community College
Corbin May, wrestling, Ashland
Sydney McMillin, women's soccer, Cincinnati
Haley Osborne, softball, Mount St. Joseph
Zachary Pokorny, football, Heidelberg
Cory Richardson, baseball, Cornerstone
Rebecca Rocassin, women’s volleyball, East Tennessee State
Emily Scheib, women’s lacrosse, Capital
Dylan Seiler, football, Ball State
Sam Sulek, men’s diving, Miami University
Mason Sutandar, wrestling, Ashland
Mia Thompson, women’s volleyball, California of Pennsylvania
Abby Weller, women’s soccer, Xavier
Sydney Wolf, women’s tennis, Otterbein
DELAWARE CHRISTIAN
Micah Peria, men’s soccer, Ohio Christian
Lyssi Snouffer, women’s volleyball and track & field, Cedarville
DeSALES
Jack Ayers, men's lacrosse, Indianapolis
Maryanne Boyle, women's volleyball, Providence
Emma Brown, women's volleyball, Robert Morris
Erin Burns, women's basketball, Capital
Bella D'Amico, women's volleyball, Georgia Tech
Owen Faulkner, baseball, Akron
Jack Francisco, men's soccer, Capital
Dante Fuller, men's lacrosse, Rutgers
Gavin Hawk, baseball, Muskingum
Cole Potts, football, James Madison
Liz Renken, women's lacrosse, Colorado Mesa
Mason Rickens, men's lacrosse, Rutgers
Will Shaffer, men's soccer, Wright State
Noah Swenson, men's lacrosse, Florida Southern
Randy Tawiah, football, Mount Union
Anya Vanasdale, women's cross country, Capital
Mason Washington, football, Robert Morris
DUBLIN COFFMAN
Kelsi Anderson, softball, Slippery Rock
Rylee Anspach, softball, Ohio Wesleyan
Hannah Bailey, women’s swimming & diving, Pittsburgh
Angel Barrett, women’s volleyball, Felician
Max Brown, football, Marietta
Sadie Brown, women’s volleyball, Jacksonville State
Connor Coyan, baseball, Findlay
Alex Dediu, men’s track & field/cross country, Ohio State
Connor DesRoches, men’s soccer, Ohio State
Mike Drennen, football, Kentucky
Jacob Hazen, men’s golf, John Carroll
Grace Kennedy, women's lacrosse, Wittenberg
Jenna Lynn, women’s golf, Queens
Connor Mitchell, men’s golf, Wooster
Simone Rivard-Roberts, women’s soccer, Xavier
Kristyn Sabol, women’s swimming & diving, Kentucky
Ethan Shaw, men’s swimming & diving, Purdue
Keaton Turner, men's basketball, Wofford
Peyton Werling, football, Siena Heights
Jameel Williamson, football, Akron
DUBLIN JEROME
Ash Abhang, women’s golf, Dayton
Elliott Cook, men’s cross country, Oregon
Natalie Coontz, women’s soccer, Ohio Wesleyan
Austin Davis, men's swimming, John Carroll
Zach Dubois, men’s lacrosse, Mercer
Isabella Francati, women’s lacrosse, Villanova
Maya Geringer, women’s swimming & diving, Ohio State
Reno James, men’s swimming & diving, Cleveland State
Riley Mullady, women’s soccer, Louisville
Tommy Poole, men’s volleyball, Ohio State
Reagan Resor, women’s tennis, Findlay
Ethan Snyder, men's golf, Dayton
Sydney Stone, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State
Jenna Watts, softball, Cleveland State
DUBLIN SCIOTO
Yousef Alchahal, football, West Virginia State
Gretchen Baker, softball, Miami University
Lena Beasley, women’s volleyball, St. Francis (N.Y.)
Sarah Booth, softball, West Virginia Wesleyan
Nash Densel, baseball, Toledo
Lauren Erickson, softball, Toledo
Declan Farrell, football, Wittenberg
Makayla Jauregui, softball, Oakland
Sydney Nadal, women’s lacrosse, Otterbein
Folake Olujide-Ajibade, women’s track & field, Pittsburgh
Foluke Olujide-Ajibade, women’s track & field, Pittsburgh
Jayden Prince, men's basketball, Case Western Reserve
Nate Samblanet, football, Baldwin Wallace
Chris Schaefer, baseball, Otterbein
Daniel Segura, wrestling, James Madison
EASTMOOR ACADEMY
No information received
FRANKLIN HEIGHTS
No information received
GAHANNA LINCOLN
Edyn Battle, women’s basketball, Miami University
Emily Beach, women’s soccer, Ohio Dominican
Morgan Darnell, women’s basketball, Hartford
Caroline Heller, softball, Otterbein
Riley Jackson, men’s cross country and track & field, Youngstown State
Jarrett Lukacsko, men’s soccer, Mount Union
Vaiden Mallonn, softball, Heidelberg
Kailey Mishler, women’s volleyball, Otterbein
Taylor Molli, women’s soccer, Xavier
Anna Nie, women’s volleyball, Oakland
Olivia Rapp, women’s gymnastics, Kent State
Katie Stafford, women’s soccer, Akron
A’che Sanchez-Baccus, football, West Virginia State
Payton Smith, men’s soccer, Otterbein
Lexi Tatum, women’s volleyball, West Virginia Wesleyan
Alexis Thigpen, women’s track & field, Ball State
Will Thomas, football, Tiffin
Ben Towler, men’s cross country and track & field, Toledo
Travis Whittaker, football, Ohio Dominican
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS
Joey Bertani, baseball, Ashland
Kyle Casey, football, Kenyon
Brian Collier, men’s basketball, Concord
Darreion Davis, football, Muskingum
Taylor Fultz, women’s tennis, Mount Union
Jon-Micah Griffith, baseball, Taylor
Luke Lachey, football, Iowa
Annie Volker, women’s swimming & diving, Connecticut Wesleyan
GROVE CITY
Lexi Bapst, women’s volleyball, Niagara
Jake Burris, baseball, Charleston
Katelyn DeWeese, softball, Notre Dame College
Abigail Jones, women’s golf, Findlay
Molly Michalak, women’s volleyball, Eastern Kentucky
Gavin Wolf, baseball, Charleston
GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN
Morgan Iverson, women’s track & field, Hillside
GROVEPORT MADISON
Emmanuel Anthony, football, West Virginia State
Michela Ayers, women's volleyball, West Virginia Wesleyan
Jake Benline, men's soccer, Finlandia
Alissa Blackstone, women's soccer, Bethany
Te-Rah Edwards, football, Northwestern
Tykel Hancock-Anderson, football, Findlay
A.J. Joyce, football, West Virginia State
Robby Morgan IV, baseball, Central Michigan
Skyler Mouser, football, Urbana
Jasiyah Robinson, football, Michigan State
Darrell Smoot, football, Notre Dame College
Austin Snyder, men's soccer, Findlay
Nick Wheeler, football, Georgetown (Ky.)
HARTLEY
George Dunor, football, Ashland
Matthew McElligott, baseball, Sinclair Community College
Miles Fleming, football, Minnesota
Jalan January, football Findlay
Griffin McCauley, baseball, Wilmington
Patrick Page, baseball, Allegheny
HARVEST PREP
No information received
HILLIARD BRADLEY
Matt Allocco, men’s basketball, Princeton
Michael Chapman, men’s golf, Tiffin
Macy Enneking, women’s soccer, Iowa
Allie Holland, women’s volleyball, Tennessee
Emily Keck, women’s soccer, North Carolina-Charlotte
Macie LoParo, softball, Walsh
Chris Mayfield, football, Michigan State
David Metzler, football, Youngstown State
Riley Speelman, women’s volleyball, Duquesne
HILLIARD DARBY
Kristian Amaro, baseball, Charleston
Adam Ansel, men's volleyball, Urbana
Michael Beard, men’s volleyball, Urbana
Nicholas Cecil, baseball, West Virginia State
Lily Garnett-Brown, softball, College of Central Florida
Zayna Hampton, women’s soccer and track & field, Wheeling
Jared Kish, men’s volleyball, Penn State Altoona
Emma Kowalski, women’s track & field, Boston
Nicole Logan, women's volleyball, Urbana
Garrett Mudgett, baseball, Walsh
Noah Platfoot, men's volleyball, Ohio State
Payton Reed, men’s volleyball, Penn State Altoona
Carli Rigel, women’s lacrosse, Otterbein
Daniella Santos, women’s cross country and track & field, Ohio State
Gabriella Stern, women’s lacrosse, Wittenberg
Jack Stultz, football, Tiffin
Naomi Walters, women’s track & field, Marian
Olivia Zawadzki, women's volleyball, Indiana Wesleyan
HILLIARD DAVIDSON
Jake Blevins, men’s lacrosse, High Point
Dylan Bunyak, football, Ohio Dominican
Jackson Carter, men’s lacrosse, Aurora
Nick Dymek, football, Dayton
Paige Erdman, women’s swimming & diving, Wittenberg
Xavier Gallo, men’s cross country, Toledo
Adam Gilligan, men’s lacrosse, Catawba
Sophia Hoersten, women’s cross country and track & field, Ohio
Gage Keys, football, Minnesota
Erin Kodger, women’s lacrosse, Findlay
Dylan Kokoska, football, Ohio Dominican
Taylor Monturo, women’s lacrosse, Kent State
Natalie Myers, softball, Wilmington
Alex Painter, football, Wilmington
Kaitlyn Quinn, women’s tennis, Ohio Wesleyan
Evan Tekancic, football, Ohio Northern
Alex VanVoorhis, men’s lacrosse, Cleveland State
Sonia Vargas, women’s soccer, Xavier
Charles Williams, men’s lacrosse, Walsh
Andrew Woollard, men’s lacrosse, Kenyon
INDEPENDENCE
No information received
LINDEN-McKINLEY
No information received
MARION-FRANKLIN
No information received
MIFFLIN
No information received
NEW ALBANY
Jack Curtis, men’s golf, Capital
Caleb Delaney, men's golf, Tiffin
Noah Duperre, men's diving, Texas
Lexi Elkovitch, women's swimming, Villanova
Kevin Fee, baseball, Purdue-Fort Wayne
Patrick Gurd, football, Ohio State
Reed Hall, football, Wittenberg
Shannan Ireland, women's golf, Ohio Dominican
Aenea Keren, rowing, Central Florida
Brody Kidwell, football, Cornell
Mia Lachey, women's swimming, Ohio State
Jimmy Lapsley, men’s swimming, Lafayette
Gwynnie Lee, women’s golf, Washington University
Kingston Mabatah, football, Heidelberg
Max Malo, men’s soccer, Anderson
Tim Marshall, football, Ohio Northern
Brooke Mason, field hockey, St. Louis
Lindsey Neff, women’s cross country and track & field, Kenyon
Charlie Pine, football, Wittenberg
Katie Ryan, women's rowing, Columbia
Evan Saribalas, men's rowing, Marietta
Keegan Schaub, men’s basketball, Findlay
Jack Sokol, baseball, Auburn
Mike Sokol, baseball, Ohio State
Jimmy Stevens, baseball, Johns Hopkins
Spencer Tammaro, baseball, Ohio Dominican
Dom Zappitelli, football, Case Western Reserve
Henry Zimmerman, men's track & field, Penn State
NORTHLAND
Kalil Branham, football, Kentucky
Saige Glover, women's basketball, Niagara
OLENTANGY
Cade Carter, men's track & field, Tiffin
Anna Cecil, women's volleyball, Otterbein
Madyson Chitty, women's volleyball, Rutgers
Drew Clement, men's soccer, West Point
Jake Coleman, football, Dayton
Payton Cox, softball, Boston College
Bailey Hall, women's soccer, Baldwin Wallace
Madeline Hall, women's soccer, Ohio Northern
Priya Hudson, women's soccer, Edinboro
Vik Hudson, men's soccer, Lake Erie
Trent Maddox, football, Ashland
Isaac O'Rielley, baseball, Walsh
Sydney Semel, women's lacrosse, Winthrop
Bennett Zeitner, men's golf, Marshall
OLENTANGY BERLIN
Meghan Boggess, women’s cross country and track & field, Malone
Grace Butcher, women’s swimming & diving, Houston
Israel Foston, wrestling, Campbellsville
Andrea Henry, women’s lacrosse, Kent State
Jess Nation, women’s basketball, Colorado-Colorado Springs
Olivia Neidhardt, women’s soccer, Marshall
Leila Raines, women’s golf, Michigan State
OLENTANGY LIBERTY
Grant Butler, men's lacrosse, Ohio Northern
Jadon Brownlee, wrestling, Ohio Northern
Blake Collins, men’s soccer, Ohio State
Ludwig Conrad, men’s soccer, Wright State
Caitlin Curmode, women’s soccer, Citadel
Claranne Fechter, women’s volleyball, Campbell
Ben Flees, football, Lawrence Tech
Sarah Haney, women’s rowing, Syracuse
Paige Haughn, women’s lacrosse, Queens
Kaitlyn Leary, softball, California University of Pennsylvania
Gillian O’Rourke, women’s lacrosse, Slippery Rock
Teegan Pifher, women’s basketball, High Point
A.J. Rausch, baseball, Ohio
Korey Raymond, men’s cross country and lacrosse, Ancilla
Raegan Rosi, women’s volleyball, Wheeling
Brennan Rowe, baseball, Indiana
Kate Saczawa, women’s swimming & diving, Purdue
Mason Spaulding, men's lacrosse, Capital
Tyus Thompson, football, Saginaw Valley State
Kaden Tong, football, Case Western Reserve
Ben Wrather, football, Northwestern
OLENTANGY ORANGE
Jaeschel Acheampong, men’s track & field, Harvard
Paige Benecke, women’s track & field, Purdue-Fort Wayne
Hannah Brown, field hockey, Bellarmine
Tanner Davidson, men’s lacrosse, Walsh
Spencer Hawkins, football, Dayton
Maya Hendricks, women’s volleyball, Tennessee State
Zach Hill, football, Mercyhurst
Alex Kenish, men’s track & field, Akron
Zane Lattig, baseball, Charleston
Nate Miller, football, Gannon
Jared Pack, football, Wheeling
Kortney Reed, women’s tennis, Ashland
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Abraham Alabi, football, Eastern Kentucky
Drew Bookman, football, Siena Heights
Collin Brice, football, Concordia
Londyn Coles, women's volleyball, West Texas A&M
Quinten Collins, baseball, Salem
Demeatric Crenshaw, football, Youngstown State
Anna Feil, softball, Georgia Southern
Alayja Floyd, women's volleyball, California University of Pennsylvania
Miriah Gabel, women's golf, Purdue Northwest
Ty Hamilton, football, Ohio State
Brittany Miller, women's volleyball, Notre Dame College
Zoie Smith, softball, Bucknell
Nicole Stephens, women's basketball, Columbia
Tahleik Walker, men's basketball, Alderson Broaddus
Taylor Whalen, softball, TiffinPICKERINGTON NORTH
Cassie Alcala, women's tennis, Toledo
Reece Allbaugh, men's soccer, Wright State
Carley Auten, softball, Akron
Jarett Barnes, baseball, Ashland
Claire Combs, women's soccer, Marshall
Rhyan Cook, women's tennis, McKendree
Matt Duvall, men's cross country, Kentucky
Roxianne Herdman, softball, Ohio Christian
Ethan Kevelder, men's lacrosse, Lander
Kaitlyn Rhoades, women's volleyball, Lourdes
Allyson Rosen, women's golf, Tiffin
Chris Scott, football, Cincinnati
Hunter Shedenhelm, men's basketball, Ashland
Lawson Vaughn, football, Georgetown (Ky.)
READY
No information received
REYNOLDSBURG
Jalen Bowens, football, Siena Heights
Mikah Coleman, football, Eastern Michigan
James Dean, football, Tiffin
Breyon Eddings, football, Indianapolis
Cocy Goff, football, Siena Heights
Olivia Kirksey, women’s volleyball, USC-Upstate
Jessica Ricks, women’s volleyball, UNC-Charlotte
Shon Strickland, football, Bowling Green
Michael Whatley, football, Urbana
ST. CHARLES
Thomas Berry, football, Denison
Vince Campagni, men's golf, Ashland
Connor Carretta, football, Bucknell
Nick Kotte, men's soccer, Detroit Mercy
Roland Rowe, football, Notre Dame College
Vic Searls, men's basketball, Ashland
THOMAS WORTHINGTON
Brooke Ackley, women's soccer, Cedarville
Michayla Gussler, women's soccer, Stanford
Marika Johnson, softball, Ohio Northern
Caden Kirker, baseball, Otterbein
Abbey Midnight, women’s lacrosse, Capital
Lydia Miller, women's cross country, Lipscomb
Austin Parsons, football, Heidelberg
Jill Riegert, softball, Akron
Sophia Tyler, women's soccer, Slippery Rock
UPPER ARLINGTON
Samantha Ansel, women's beach volleyball, South Carolina
Cassidy Baran, women's track & field, Findlay
Taylor Baran, softball, Otterbein
Jesse Bowers, wrestling, Ashland
Sophie Croci, field hockey, Rhodes
Eli D'Herete, football, Bowdoin
Hunter Dean, men's swimming, Catholic
Shaun DuPont, football, Marietta
Julia Fidanza, women's diving, Princeton
Joey Fowler, women's lacrosse, Indianapolis
Matthew Green, baseball, Marietta
Emily Hummer, women's golf, Ohio State
Avery Kelley, women’s rowing, Adrian
Molly Kershner, women's lacrosse, Wooster
Riley Kuehn, women's lacrosse, Dickinson
Jake Leve, baseball, Ashland
Jake Meyer, men's swimming, Emory
Katie McKenzie, women's swimming, Franciscan University
Sean McRae, football, Alfred
Allie Morgan, women's gymnastics, Illinois
Erin Reardon, women's swimming, Kenyon
Erisa Pippins, women's basketball, Otterbein
Demi Sauter, softball, Ohio Northern
Ellena Schildmeyer, women's lacrosse, Virginia
Chris Schweisthal, football, Indiana Wesleyan
Grace Wild, women's soccer, Gettysburg
WALNUT RIDGE
Von Cameron Davis, men's basketball, Kent State
Qian Magwood, football, Ball State
Marshawn Mankins, football, Tiffin
WATTERSON
Mia Brown, women’s swimming & diving, Georgetown
Nate Brown, football, Otterbein
Dominic Dean, men’s lacrosse, Bellarmine
Megan Eberts, women's soccer, MIT
Amy Emswiler, softball, Wilmington
Jonah Fortkamp, football, Ohio
Natalie Garrett, women's track & field, Ohio Northern
Isabella Ginocchi, women’s soccer, Ohio
Max Graham, men's lacrosse, Otterbein
Mason Graney, football, Ashland
Moira O'Reilly, softball, Babson
Abby Stratford, women’s volleyball, West Point
Noah Truax, baseball, Ohio Northern
Ben Wilson, men's lacrosse, Ohio Northern
Paige Woodford, women’s basketball, Mercyhurst
WELLINGTON
Eli Dulle, men's soccer, Indianapolis
WESTERVILLE CENTRAL
Anna Bardwell, women’s soccer, Marietta
Jae Bernard, women’s track & field, Hillsdale
Cami Compson, softball, Wright State
Hannah Fowler, women’s rowing, Robert Morris
Kendall George, women's gymnastics, Northern Illinois
Maria Givens, women’s soccer, St. Francis (Ind.)
Steven Hartley, football, Hocking
Rickey Hyatt, football, Kentucky
J.J. Johnson, football, Eastern Illinois
Kayla Jones, women’s track & field, Ball State
Darius Madison, football, West Virginia State
Nya Olmsted, women’s soccer, Southern Indiana
Emily Ruck, softball, Ohio State
Kate Schimmel, women’s soccer, Otterbein
Lindsay Schultz, women’s soccer, Walsh
Macey Swearingen, women’s swimming & diving, Marshall
Grace Welty, women’s golf, Indiana State
Myles Williamson, football, Bowling Green
WESTERVILLE NORTH
Allison Balasico, women’s soccer, Siena Heights
Austin Bealer, men’s soccer, Capital
Alaina Bernsdorf, women’s swimming & diving, Ashland
Thomas Bobovnyk, football, Otterbein
Lynn Burton, women’s volleyball, Bethany
Cooper Crawford, baseball, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Auri Dover, baseball, Marietta
Harper Flynn, baseball, Ohio Northern
Ameena Freeman, women’s volleyball, Massachusetts Maritime
Clarke Gilchrist, women’s volleyball, Tiffin
Jacob Grant, men’s soccer, Evansville
Jake Gruber, men’s soccer, Ohio Dominican
Christy Harper, women’s swimming & diving, Bowling Green
Courtney Hornyak, women’s lacrosse, Georgetown (Ky.)
Grace Klima, women’s crew, Robert Morris
Mary Lynch, women’s crew, Louisville
Abby Markley, women’s soccer, Ohio Wesleyan
Paige Miller, women’s lacrosse, Findlay
Noel Orioli, women’s lacrosse, Ohio Northern
Gianna Ricci, women’s lacrosse, Heidelberg
Jaiden Stokes, women’s track & field, Brown
Melissa Szawranskyj, women’s soccer, Marietta
Owen Thompson, men’s soccer, Cedarville
Aaron Woods, men’s lacrosse, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Austin Yanichko, men’s lacrosse, Capital
WESTERVILLE SOUTH
Ibukunoluwa Alfred, men's track & field, Miami University
Asaya Bulgin, women’s basketball, Danville
Brendan Cleaver, football, Otterbein
Ruthie Curry, women’s soccer, Baldwin Wallace
Jaelon Gordon, football, Marietta
Aaron Gore, football, Bluffton
Gabby Hutcherson, women’s basketball, Ohio State
Anyssa Jones, women’s basketball, Ohio State
Michael Mansaray, football, South Dakota
Nevaeh McClure, women’s basketball, Ohio Christian
Aaron Morton, wrestling, Cleveland State
Patrick Peterson, football, Morehead State
Makayla Roberts, women’s track & field, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Emma Secrest, women’s soccer, Wittenberg
Sunny Weisenberger, women’s soccer, Otterbein
WESTLAND
Kyle Bowles, baseball, Capital
Kalista Prak, women’s volleyball, Rio Grande
WHETSTONE
Rashaun Broomfield, football, Alderson Broaddus
WHITEHALL-YEARLING
Kiara Bagley, women’s basketball, Sinclair
Liana Betts, women’s track & field, High Point
Kari Gullick, women’s basketball, Heidelberg
Melvin Tinsley, football, Alderson Broaddus
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN
Derrick Hardin, men's basketball, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Jenna Kray, women’s volleyball, Wayne State
WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Josh Carter, football, Muskingum
Abby Deitrick, women's track & field, Chatham
Sam English, football, Robert Morris
Maddie Feldhaus, women's soccer, Morehead State
Lilli Hadden, women's lacrosse, Robert Morris
Hannah Hale, women's lacrosse, Florida Southern
Olivia Karhoff, women's volleyball, Tiffin
Carson Kott, men's lacrosse, Capital
Max Kott, men's lacrosse, Otterbein
Riley Lewis, men's lacrosse, Chatham
Garrett Meeks, men's volleyball, Judson
Duncan Selph, football, Tiffin
Hayden Shaffer, men's track & field, Capital
Julia Taylor, women's basketball, Columbus State
Jay Thompson, wrestling, Indianapolis
Tanner Williams, men's cross country and track & field, Ohio State
Jackie Wolford, women's lacrosse, Kent State