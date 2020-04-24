Ken Baker will be the next commissioner of the OCC.

He was approved April 23 by the conference’s executive board to replace Dave Cecutti, who announced in January that he will be stepping down effective June 1 after nearly 13 years with the organization.

The OCC, which was founded in 1966, did not have a commissioner until Cecutti accepted the position in September 2007.

Baker’s first official day as commissioner will be June 1, according to Mike Ulring, the OCC’s executive director and principal at Dublin Coffman.

“We had a large interview committee,” Ulring said. “We’ve been working on this for a couple of months. We’re pretty excited.”

Baker, 64, has worked with the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators for 12 years, including the last seven as executive director. However, he said he is retiring from the association, effective June 30.

Under Cecutti, the OCC expanded from 30 to 32 schools — adding Canal Winchester, Hilliard Bradley, Olentangy Berlin and Olentangy Orange and losing Mount Vernon and Watkins Memorial — and increased its number of sanctioned sports to 25.

Cecutti, who will be helping with the transition, also played a key role in four conference realignments, including the one that will take effect next school year. The previous three occurred in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank