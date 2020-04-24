Connor Lewis capped his athletic career at Stanford University by earning his first All-American honor in men’s gymnastics.

The senior and 2016 Grove City graduate earned the honor on vault.

All-American awards usually are given to the top eight finishers on each event and in the all-around at the NCAA Championships. With the remainder of the season canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the College Gymnastics Association chose All-Americans for the first time, based on top-eight standings on each event and in the all-around as of March 9.

Lewis and freshman teammate Zach Martin tied for third on vault with an average score of 14.65. Both captured one event title during the season.

“It’s a recognition I’ve been striving to achieve these last four years and I’m extremely proud to finally be named an All-American,” Lewis said. “Especially this season, with it being my last year of eligibility, I was doing everything in my power to prepare myself for the NCAA Championships. Even though the season was cut short, I’m glad I received this recognition for my work this year.”

The national championships were scheduled for April 17 and 18 at Michigan.

Lewis will graduate in June with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank