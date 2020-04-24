Following approval by its board of directors earlier this week, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced divisional alignments for football, boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball for the 2020 season.

The board also approved new regional assignments for football.

There are no divisional changes for boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country or girls tennis because those sports are in the second year of a two-year cycle using base enrollment numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Education. A new two-year cycle will begin in the 2021-22 school year.

Field hockey is the only OHSAA-sanctioned fall sport with one division.

In football, nine area teams have switched regions, including five that have changed divisions.

In Division I, Olentangy Liberty has moved back to Region 2 after being in Region 3 last fall and Newark has moved from Region 1 to Region 3.

Liberty won three consecutive Region 2 titles from 2016-18.

There will be 17 teams in Region 1 and 18 apiece in Region 2, Region 3 and Region 4.

Two playoff qualifiers from last season, DeSales and Harvest Prep, have switched divisions.

DeSales has moved from Division II, Region 8 to Division III, Region 11, where it will join CCL opponents Hartley and Watterson.

Harvest Prep was a Division VII state semifinalist last season but is moving up two divisions and will compete in Division V, Region 19.

While the Warriors’ base enrollment number of 79 will be the lowest of any Division V program, their adjusted enrollment because of competitive balance is 164. New Lebanon Dixie (162) has the largest adjusted enrollment in Division VI.

Worthington Christian, which qualified for the playoffs for the first time last fall, will remain in Division VI but is moving from Region 24 to Region 23. KIPP Columbus also is switching from Region 24 to Region 23.

Independence is moving from Division III, Region 11 to Division II, Region 8 and Bexley is moving from Division III, Region 11 to Division IV, Region 15 while Ready remains in Division V but is switching from Region 19 to Region 20.

In girls soccer, three area teams have switched divisions, with Hartley dropping from Division I to Division II, Worthington Christian moving up from Division III to Division II and Columbus School for Girls dropping from Division II to Division III.

In boys soccer, DeSales, Hartley and Columbus South have moved from Division I to Division II and Columbus Academy has dropped from Division II to Division III.

Academy was a state semifinalist last fall, while DeSales was a district semifinalist in Division I last season after reaching a state semifinal in Division II in 2018.

The only area girls volleyball team switching divisions is Hartley, which drops from Division I to Division II.

The Hawks were district runners-up last fall after being the Division II state runner-up in 2018.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek