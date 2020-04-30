Ernest Bell, an assistant women’s basketball coach at Columbus State, was named coach of the Centennial girls basketball team April 30, pending school board approval.

Bell, who coached at Columbus State the past three seasons, will take over a Stars team that finished 16-7 overall and 10-4 in the City League-North Division this winter after going a combined 14-31 the prior two seasons.

“I’m very excited to be the head coach of this team,” Bell said. “I went to Beechcroft High School myself, and it’s just exciting to be back in the City League.”

Bell takes over for Pete Baumann, who went 30-38 in three seasons and resigned in March.

"We are excited to have coach Bell join our staff at Centennial,” athletics director Lucas Tuggle said. “We feel that the experience he brings from Columbus State along with his energy will build upon what coach Baumann achieved. With coach Bell joining our staff, I foresee an exciting future for our girls basketball program.”

