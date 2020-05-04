Less than two years ago, Drew Dosch was one call-up away from being a Major League Baseball player.

More recently, lesson plans, online teaching and closely monitoring what color shirts he wears have been at the forefront for the former Canal Winchester baseball star.

More than a decade after he helped lead the Indians to Division II state tournament appearances in 2008 and 2009 and on the heels of a five-year career in the minor leagues, Dosch has returned to his hometown and is getting his start in the world of education as well as helping coach at his alma mater.

Dosch is finishing his first year as a student-teacher at Bloom-Carroll and was preparing for his second season as a varsity assistant with the Canal Winchester baseball team before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the season.

"Part of the reason I retired (from playing baseball) was to do this," said Dosch, a 2010 Canal Winchester graduate. "I wanted to come home. I wanted to be around my family to be at those small events I missed throughout the year while I was gone, and get my degree and go get a teaching job and maybe, down the line, a coaching job."

Dosch, who played college baseball at Youngstown State, is teaching seven periods of freshman world studies at Bloom-Carroll. He will graduate this month from Ohio Christian with a degree in adolescent young adult integrated social studies education.

Dosch entered the Baltimore Orioles' system in 2014 and mostly played third base, making his way to Triple-A Norfolk by 2017. He batted .265 with eight home runs and 47 RBI for the Tides that season and .276 with seven homers and 40 RBI the next year, but as his life changed, retirement became a persistent thought.

Dosch married Carly Dean on Dec. 30, 2017, and the couple bought a home across the street from Canal Winchester High School the next fall.

"It wasn't any one thing. It was the culmination of a lot of things," Dosch said, adding that he waited a few months after the 2018 season ended to make his retirement official. "I really felt like at that point, I'd given the game everything I had. I was comfortable with walking away."

Dosch batted .524 in his Canal Winchester career, during which he was a pitcher and middle infielder. He had eight home runs and 121 RBI and struck out only six times.

Dosch was first-team all-Horizon League twice in three seasons at Youngstown State. In summer 2012, he debuted in the Cape Cod Baseball League by leading the Falmouth Commodores in average (.326), home runs (8), RBI (30), runs (23), doubles (13), slugging percentage (.537) and on-base percentage (.377).

Dosch and Indians coach Tyler Kuhn had been acquainted for several years through Dosch's father, Greg, a longtime assistant at Canal Winchester and one-time head coach, and Kuhn jumped at the chance for Drew Dosch to join the staff for the 2019 season.

"When you can add someone who's basically played at the highest level and been coached by the best coaches in the world, he is somebody you don't take for granted," said Kuhn, a former minor league player in the Chicago White Sox organization. "Once Drew decided to walk away from the game, it was a no-brainer to see where he was in terms of wanting to coach. He wanted to focus on real life, which I related to as a former player myself. He was able to walk away on his own terms."

Dosch posts his teaching assignments by 7:30 a.m. daily. Students submit their work throughout the week, and Dosch has found himself exploring his own creativity to keep lessons interesting and relevant.

"Just learning from a computer screen can get very monotonous. I tried to do different things, whether it was posting videos of myself or giving them online activities to search and learn things that way in order to keep the material more fresh," he said. "The district is understanding and flexible. Students have challenges, whether it's logging on to complete homework or (if) the internet platform crashed."

Colleagues have been less understanding -- in a joking manner -- about Dosch's wardrobe choices. Bloom-Carroll and Canal Winchester were each other's primary rivals for decades in the MSL, although Groveport has become a bigger foe for the Indians since they moved to the OCC before the 2012-13 school year.

"I got a quarter-zip for casual Fridays and the first time I showed up to school wearing it, somebody asked me if the undershirt I was wearing was maroon and white to shield myself from the purple and gold," Dosch said. "A few weeks later, I was wearing a white shirt with a maroon tie and I can't tell you how many staff members down there joked with me that those colors weren't allowed."

