Shane Farrell has been named girls volleyball coach at Hilliard Davidson, pending school board approval.

He replaces Betty Cameron, who stepped down after 21 seasons.

Farrell, 41, served as the eighth-grade girls coach at Weaver Middle School the past six seasons and has coached the boys team at Dublin Coffman the last six years, although this season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Shamrocks reached a Division I regional final last season, losing to Darby 25-19, 6-25, 25-13, 25-21.

Farrell also coached the boys team at St. Charles from 2005-12 and the girls team at Darby in 2006 and ’07. He guided St. Charles to a Division II state title in 2009, a state runner-up finish in 2010 and state tournament appearances in 2008 and ’11.

Farrell has been teaching social studies at Weaver and will teach at both Weaver and Davidson beginning this fall.

“It’s great to be able to coach and teach in the same building,” he said. “It should be a good transition. We have a lot of work to do, though.”

Under Cameron, the Wildcats went 324-191 overall and 171-67 in OCC play.

“Betty has done a fantastic job with the program,” Farrell said. “Obviously, seeing her go is going to be difficult, especially with this new division that we’re in. It’s going to be difficult to fill her shoes.”

Starting next year, Davidson will compete in the OCC-Central Division with Coffman, Bradley, Olentangy Liberty, Olentangy Orange and Upper Arlington.

