If you've attended a Hartley boys or girls basketball game, baseball game or softball game in recent years, chances are good that you've witnessed a member of Westerville's Kortokrax family in action.

Randy Kortokrax has been the boys basketball coach for 20 seasons, guiding the Hawks to 304 victories and multiple deep postseason runs, while his son, Kylan, and his daughter, Kami, both have played basketball as well as baseball and softball, respectively.

Kylan, a senior, is an Otterbein baseball commit and Kami, a junior, has committed to play softball for Ohio State.

Randy's wife and Kylan and Kami's mother, Mindy Drayer, has worked in local television and radio and has spent countless hours cheering on her children and her husband at their respective sporting events.

"My dad has impacted me 110 percent into who I am and what I strive to be," said Kami, whose full first name is Kamryn. "He encouraged me to be the best and was always the one videotaping my swings. We get into so many arguments, but it's all out of love. I know he wants me to be the best I can be.

"My mom is a constant cheerleader and will be there 110 percent cheering, yelling and screaming. Kylan has impacted me so much more than I realized because we joke around a lot and he makes me better because he's so competitive. Our family revolves around sports."

Kylan and Kami were gearing up for their spring seasons in March when the OHSAA initially postponed -- and later canceled -- all of spring sports because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Kylan was hoping to show his skills as a hitter this spring. After going 6-2 on the mound with a 2.70 ERA in 36 1/3 innings as a sophomore and 3-2 in 34 2/3 innings last season, he was expected to get more action in the field for a Hawks team looking to build on a 21-6 finish last spring.

"Right now, I feel like I'm trying to get into the right mindset," Kylan said. "Right now, I'm just trying to do the best for Otterbein next year. They obviously want me to pitch, but the more they got to know me, they saw that I'm a pretty good hitter. They invited me to a team workout and I got to work out with a few other recruits and they were like, 'We need to get a bat in this guy's hands' and I hit 17 home runs straight."

This past winter, Kylan averaged 7.5 points for the boys basketball team, which finished 8-14.

Coach Kortokrax picked up his 300th career victory when Hartley beat Upper Arlington 49-46 in overtime Jan. 14. His father, Dick, retired after the 2015-16 season with a career record of 890-371 in 56 seasons, with the last 41 coming at Kalida.

Randy, who was named Division II state Coach of the Year in 2011 when the Hawks went 22-2, played for his father at Kalida and went on to become the all-time leading scorer and rebounder at Findlay before graduating in 1987.

"Kylan was in a funk when (the spring sports cancellation) came down because they had a real good team coming back," Randy said. "That's frustrating, but for Kylan, it was that he was going to get to pitch and get to hit full-time and he was waiting for this all year.

"Kami's been working and Kylan's been working (part-time jobs). Both of them are great students, which is a big factor when you go to Hartley. They're both honor-roll students and I'm proud of that. The other part is that I'm proud of them with their sports. They play multiple sports, which I think is good, and they're really competitive."

Kami grew up playing travel softball for several organizations and began playing basketball in fourth grade. She averaged 10 points for the girls basketball team as a sophomore, helping the Hawks win their second consecutive CCL title, and eight points this past winter as Hartley finished 15-8.

In softball, Kami started every inning of the past two seasons, including hitting .626 with six home runs, six triples and 42 RBI last spring as the Hawks went 6-18.

She is hoping to play this summer for one of the Beverly Bandits 18U travel teams, with her first tournament tentatively scheduled for June 13-15 in Crown Point, Indiana.

"After the first few weeks of no sports (this spring), it got boring really quick," Kami said. "I've not played in a game since last summer and it's killing me. It's like you're lost because (softball is) such a big part of you and you can't fill it with anything else. It's the first thing I realized that I was good at and it was the first thing I can put all my time and effort into. I'll never be perfect at it, but I feel like it's a heavy purpose of mine."

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek