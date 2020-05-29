Head Coach: Leroy Moore (8th season, 2nd stint, 151-54)



Assistant Coaches: Stephanie Constanza, Lindsey Harper, Eric Davis



2019 Record: 17-9 (8-2 Portage Trail Conference County Division)



2019 Postseason: Division II Akron District champions, fell in the Division II Akron Regional semifinals



Returning Letterwinners (6): Kelly Hoffman, Skylar Gregel, Issi Sorboro, Maci Head, Samantha Toke, Mikayla Berquist



Letterwinners Lost (2): Camille Gibler, Reilly Kline



Class of 2020 (3): Skylar Gregel, Kelly Hoffman, Issi Sorboro



OVERALL



In 2019, the Red Devils won what had been an elusive district title in recent years.



The bar remains high.



Returning six starters from last year’s Division II Akron District championship team, Crestwood is flush with talent.



Those six starters include junior third baseman Maci Head, coming off a monster season in which she hit .494, and sophomore ace Mikayla Berquist, who went 10-5 as a freshman.



"I feel our top strength is our experience," Red Devils coach Leroy Moore said. "We have six players returning from last year’s regional runner-up team. These girls are willing to work with our younger girls and share their experience and knowledge with them."



SENIOR SHOUTOUT



The Red Devils have multiple longtime starters in their Class of 2020: catcher Skylar Gregel, second baseman Issi Sorboro and shortstop Kelly Hoffman. All three played a pivotal role on last year’s district championship team.



POSITION GROUPS



(all quotes are from coach Leroy Moore)



Infield: The Red Devils are solid all over the infield, led by third baseman Maci Head. The junior doesn’t just hit for average (.494). She hits for plenty of pop with six homers, 41 RBI and a .922 slugging rate last season. Senior catcher Skylar Gregel wields another accomplished bat, joining Head in earning second team all-league last year after hitting .321. Senior Kelly Hoffman, a superb multi-sport athlete, was set to make the move from right field to shortstop, while another tremendous multi-sport athlete in Issi Sorboro was stationed at second. The only newcomer in the infield? Freshman first baseman Olivia Gullatta.



Outfield: While the Red Devils’ infield is largely unchanged from a year ago, the same can’t be said of their outfield. While Sammie Toke returns in left, she is joined by a pair of newcomers in freshman centerfielder Aimee Barnauskas and sophomore right fielder Carly Morell.



Pitching: Sophomore Mikayla Berquist (10-5, 2.60 ERA) carries "the brunt of the workload on the mound this year," having "worked hard in the offseason" on "hitting her spots and setting up hitters." Berquist will be backed up by junior Brooke Behnke and freshman Aimee Barnauskas.