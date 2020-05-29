Bexley is looking for a boys soccer coach after Jay Scott resigned May 26 to spend more time with family.

Scott led the Lions for four seasons, going 39-30-6 with Division II district championships in 2018 and 2019.

“Jay has done a tremendous job in his time with the boys soccer program,” athletics director Eli Goldberger said. “The team has won back-to-back district titles in the last two seasons. More importantly, Jay’s teams played the right way, displaying good sportsmanship and respect for the officials and the opposition.”

Top players expected to return for the Lions include junior midfielder/defender Simon Bernstein, junior midfielder/forward Will Fletcher, junior forward/midfielder Yonatan Ligator, junior midfielder/defender Grant Nguyen, junior defender Jaxon Remeis, sophomore midfielder Matt Arace, sophomore midfielder Nick Eddy, sophomore defender/midfielder Max Hartman and sophomore defender/midfielder Sam Powers.

Nguyen was second-team all-district last fall, and Fletcher was third-team all-district.

