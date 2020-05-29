Lyssi Snouffer has been active since she was young, having spent hours running around the Jungle Gymnastics Adventure Center in Delaware that is owned by her parents, Carmen and Chet Snouffer.

"I grew up just loving to play, playing anything. I had a lot of energy," Snouffer said. "Having that at my disposal was just a dream come true for any kid, having a whole jungle gym to play with."

In high school, Snouffer directed that energy into athletics at Delaware Christian, becoming a standout in volleyball, basketball and track and field.

After placing second in the high jump in the Division III state meet last year by clearing 5 feet, 7 inches, Snouffer didn't have an opportunity to compete in her senior track season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. However, her contributions to Eagles athletics won't be forgotten.

"Lyssi is the type of player every coach dreams of having," girls basketball and girls volleyball coach Jackie Boggs said. "She has been a dominating force in all three sports she has competed in."

While acknowledging her skills as an athlete, Boggs also commended Snouffer's character and leadership abilities.

"She always gives 100 percent and is a true leader that is well-respected by her teammates," Boggs said. "She's had a phenomenal athletic career at Delaware Christian, but her athletic skills pale in comparison to her character. She has left a Christ-like example for the underclassmen to follow and has certainly left her mark on Delaware Christian schools."

Snouffer said her "incredible" support system of family, friends and teammates has helped mold her into the athlete she is today. But Boggs, in particular, was a major inspiration for her.

"She can just take any group of athletes, any group of people, and make them into incredible athletes," Snouffer said. "She taught me how to work hard, how to push through any circumstance no matter what team you're given, to just take advantage of the opportunity."

Last fall, Snouffer, an outside hitter, helped lead the volleyball team to a 24-2 record and a first-place finish in the MOCAL before falling to Newark Catholic in three games in a Division IV district final, the Eagles' third district final appearance in four seasons.

Snouffer then helped lead the basketball team to a 15-5 finish that included a 10-0 record in the MOCAL. The Eagles fell to Danville 50-45 in a Division IV district semifinal.

Snouffer, a forward, finished her senior basketball season averaging 25.4 points and 14.7 rebounds. She accumulated 1,843 points and 1,352 rebounds in her four-year prep career.

Snouffer finished her senior year of volleyball with 355 kills, 50 aces, 346 digs and 290 serve receives. For her career, she had 1,548 kills, 254 aces, 112 blocks, 1,501 digs and 1,178 serve receives.

Heading into her freshman season of volleyball this fall for Cedarville University, Snouffer said it will be "a whole new playing field" in college.

"Similar to freshman year of high school, you're getting used to everything and kind of looking at college the same way," she said. "Really, (I'm) just looking to continue to improve and grow under the different coaches for volleyball and just get closer with my new teammates."

Although she didn't get to compete in track this spring, Snouffer said she's looking forward to competing in the sport at Cedarville.

"Last year's track season, I just absolutely fell in love with high jump and long jump," Snouffer said. "I started talking to my volleyball coach at Cedarville and also my track and field coach, and certain doors and opportunities opened up, and I have the opportunity of doing both (in college).

"I love track. It's just fun. With high jump and long jump, obviously I'm competitive, but it's just a joy to do it, so I'm excited to reach new heights there."

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve