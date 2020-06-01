Drew Dosch didn’t contain his excitement after being named Canal Winchester baseball coach June 1.

“It’s a job I’ve kind of dreamed of,” said Dosch, a former program great who served as a varsity assistant with the Indians the past two seasons. “I am super excited. Everything kind of moved quickly. I got a job at the high school (teaching social studies) and when the (coaching) job came open, I put my name out there and everything happened from there.”

Dosch will succeed Tyler Kuhn, who resigned in late May after four seasons in which he went 49-31 overall and 31-13 in the OCC-Capital Division. His hire is pending school board approval.

Dosch, a 2010 graduate of Canal Winchester, helped lead the Indians to Division II state tournament appearances in 2008 and 2009 before playing at Youngstown State and spending five years in the Baltimore Orioles’ minor league system.

He retired after the 2018 season.

Kuhn will remain with the team as an assistant, as will Dosch’s father, Greg.

“To have my dad and Tyler with 15 or so combined years of head coaching experience and be able to lean on them, I’m pretty fortunate,” Drew Dosch said. “Tyler said he wanted to stay around the game and I want him to be on our staff and around the team.”

Kuhn led the Indians to the OCC-Capital championship in 2017 and Division I district semifinal appearances in 2017 and 2019. He and his wife, Brittany, are expecting their third child.

