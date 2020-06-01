Dublin Coffman has selected new coaches for its baseball, boys soccer and girls volleyball programs, pending school board approval, according to athletics director Duane Sheldon.

Terry Smith will take over the boys soccer team for Brian Stoddard, who led the program for four seasons.

Smith coached the Hilliard Davidson boys team from 2003-12, leading it to the Division I state title in 2007 and to district titles in 2006, ’07 and ’09. He has been Marysville’s coach since 2013.

Under Stoddard, the Shamrocks went 60-15-8, including reaching a state semifinal in 2017 and winning district titles in each of his first three seasons.

Drew Kirby will take over as baseball coach after leading Buckeye Valley the last two seasons. He is a 2005 Buckeye Valley graduate and replaces Tim Saunders, who guided the Shamrocks to a 589-393 record in 33 seasons.

Max Miller will be the new girls volleyball coach after Kim Atherton guided the program last fall. Miller has coached Davidson (1997), Bexley (1998-99), Hartley (2000-12) and Watterson (2013-16) and also has been a club director for Mintonette since 2006.

The Shamrocks went 12-10 last fall and had a run of 12 consecutive district titles end. They have won 155 consecutive league matches, including going 10-0 last season in the OCC-Central Division to win their 13th consecutive league title.

