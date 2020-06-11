Even while she was one of the DeSales girls cross country and track and field teams’ top distance runners, Amy Schockling wasn’t thinking of a career in coaching.

“I didn’t even decide I was going to be a teacher until my first year of college (at Ohio University),” said Schockling, a 2012 graduate of DeSales who was named the Stallions’ cross country coach June 10. “I knew I loved sports but I hadn’t thought about coaching until I came back here and started teaching. I fell in love with it quickly.”

Schockling, who has been an assistant cross country and track coach since 2016, succeeds Ben McGinnis, who stepped down earlier this week after five seasons to spend more time with his family.

Schockling is entering her fifth year as a math teacher at DeSales and recently was named an Excellence in Teaching award winner for the 2019-20 school year.

She made one Division II regional appearance in cross country, finishing 33rd as a junior in 2010.

“I think taking on (an assistant coaching role) with track and field will make this easier,” Schockling said. “We trained through the winter, really right up until the time of the (COVID-19 coronavirus) pandemic, so I’ve already taken on a leadership role. This will be different. Ben is one of my best friends and I’ve looked to him as a mentor. I’m excited to continue all the traditions we have as a team.”

