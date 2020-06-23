During her junior year at Olentangy Liberty, Noelle Meeker was among a group of students that helped with a toy drive for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

Being able to serve in that effort meant a lot to Meeker, who was the recipient of the Branch Insurance Strength in Community Service Award as part of the Central Ohio All Star Preps awards show June 18.

"I feel like a lot of people know about Ronald McDonald House, but before I started this, I didn't know the extent of all the things they do for people and the amount of people the Columbus branch is serving," she said.

Serving at Ronald McDonald House was among the projects Meeker was involved in with DECA, a nonprofit student organization. She served as chapter president as a senior in 2019-20.

"(This award is) definitely something I'm honored and excited to be chosen for," Meeker said.

"The Branch team and I want to personally congratulate Noelle on all of her remarkable achievements and thank her for demonstrating the type of community values that Branch's foundation is built upon," said Steve Lekas, co-founder and CEO. "Noelle's commitment to giving back, getting involved and strengthening the community are truly deserving of this award."

Meeker competed in gymnastics and track and field at Liberty. After being named the gymnastics team's MVP in 2018-19, she won the OCC-Buckeye Division title in the pole vault and qualified for the Division I regional meet in that event last spring.

This winter, Meeker competed in indoor track and was a state qualifier in the pole vault.

"Noelle's work ethic and attention to detail are amazing," Liberty girls track coach James Dingus said. "She excels at everything she does on the track, in the classroom and the community. She is always busy with all of her activities, but she has the ability to focus on the current task, which is very difficult for many high schoolers."

Also the recipient of Liberty's 2020 President's Education Award, Meeker had a GPA just above 4.0. She also is a founding member of Erase the Space, a nonprofit that connects students with diverse socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds, and has helped various food pantries.

Meeker plans to major in international business at the University of Cincinnati.

"We're very proud of all of her accomplishments," said her father Darin Meeker, who is Liberty's athletics director.

