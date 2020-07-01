For the first time since 2013, the Pickerington Central and Pickerington North swimming and diving programs will have separate coaches.

Chris Motz was named the Panthers’ coach June 30, a few weeks after Maura Parker was hired to lead the Tigers.

Both hires are pending school board approval.

Motz and Parker succeed Justin Dortch, who coached both programs from 2013-16 and 2017-20 but resigned after last season to focus on his fledgling law practice.

“It takes an awful lot of coordination and time (to coach both programs). (Central athletics director) Bo (Hanson) and I decided it was time to split the job,” North athletics director Molly Feesler said. “We’re also going to be in different divisions of the OCC this year. Ultimately, it was a no-brainer.”

Central and North had been together in the OCC-Ohio Division since 2008. As part of conference realignment starting this fall, North will remain in the OCC-Ohio while Central will move to the OCC-Buckeye.

Motz, a 2016 graduate of North, swam and ran track and field in high school. He recently graduated from Capital with a degree in political science.

“He knows a lot about the school and program. He knows what it takes to run a successful program,” Feesler said. “He’s going to be a good fit.”

Parker is a 2015 graduate of Olentangy who swam at Ursuline College and recently had served as an assistant coach at Westerville North.

