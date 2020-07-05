Intersquad competition at residential team camps will be permitted for high school teams the remainder of this summer, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced July 5.

OHSAA commissioner Jerry Snodgrass said in an email to member schools that an order prohibiting competition between teams “in geographically different areas” will be amended so that residential team camps can be held.

Residential team camps are defined as events at which athletes reside in a given location for at least one night.

Snodgrass emphasized in the email, which was provided to ThisWeekSPORTS.com, that the OHSAA has no jurisdiction over team play this summer.

“This would now permit an overnight soccer camp, or a ‘team basketball camp’ … to take place provided the participants spend the night and follow all the restrictions in the amended order,” Snodgrass wrote. “There are no OHSAA consequences to teams or coaches who attend these residential/overnight camps.”

