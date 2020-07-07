Jerry Snodgrass was released from his duties as executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association on July 6, leaving his successor with some “big shoes to fill.”

Snodgrass, who had held the post since July 2018, will be replaced on an interim basis by Bob Goldring, who has been the OHSAA’s senior director of operations and an employee of the organization for 25 years.

Olentangy Berlin athletics director John Betz said Snodgrass was a tireless champion for student-athletes.

“It’s a huge loss,” Betz said. “He’s an unbelievable man. He stands for everything that is good in interscholastic athletics. He not only had my back as an AD, but our student-athletes’ backs.

“I know Bob Goldring is an outstanding guy and hopefully they can get someone as good as Jerry to take them where we are headed.”

Snodgrass led the OHSAA in likely its most tumultuous stretch, which was brought about by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The winter season was never completed -- the OHSAA postponed and later canceled the remaining events in the boys basketball, girls basketball, hockey and wrestling postseasons -- and the spring season was put on hold and later canceled.

The fate of fall sports has been a topic of speculation as Gov. Mike DeWine and the OHSAA work to address the situation.

“I think the (pandemic) wore on everyone,” Betz said. “I think the economics got mixed up with what happens to our students-athletes.”

Goldring will lead “administrative functions until a permanent executive director is selected," an OHSAA news release said.

“The board of directors felt it necessary to go in a different direction with OHSAA leadership," media relations director Tim Stried said. "We cannot go into more detail at this time.”

The organization will begin an immediate nationwide search to fill the vacancy.

"I am honored by the confidence the board (of directors) has placed in me," Goldring said. "We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”

Snodgrass leaves after 12 years with the OHSAA and a 31-year career in education as a teacher, coach and administrator.

“Jerry has done so much to advocate for the kids in the state,” Westerville North athletics director Wes Elifritz said. “He has held several positions with the OHSAA over the years, has worked in the schools and was an athletics director at one time. For him to become the executive director was a big thing for us.

“He had one of the greatest leadership styles that I have been around. There are more than 800 athletics directors in the state and no matter how mundane of a question I would have, he would call or text a response quickly. Jerry just didn’t talk the talk, he also walked the walk. There definitely will be some big shoes to fill for whomever they bring in.”

