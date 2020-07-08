ThisWeek's Coaches of the Year for the fall season had every reason to celebrate, especially the six whose teams captured state championships.

Here are the fall coaching honorees:

J.J. Bain

BOYS SOCCER

Under the direction of Bain, Wellington captured its first state championship, and did so in dominating fashion.

The Jaguars rolled past Bluffton 4-0 in the Division III state final at Mapfre Stadium behind three goals from Ahmet Ozer and one from Freddie Lin, and they outscored their seven postseason opponents by a combined 40-0.

Wellington finished the season 18-2-3 and is 79-27-14 in six seasons under Bain, who guided the Jaguars to district titles in 2016 and 2018.

PAST HONOREES

Marc D'Auteuil, Olentangy Liberty (2018); James Gerdes, Grandview (2017)

Ryan Beck

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

A year after advancing to the Division I state meet for the first time in 14 years, Gahanna repeated that feat and then some in 2019.

Beck, in his seventh season, guided the Lions to a first-place finish in the district 2 meet at Hilliard Darby and to the regional title at Pickerington North.

Then in the state meet at National Trail Raceway, Gahanna finished a program-best fourth (227 points) behind champion Cincinnati St. Xavier (92) as Riley Jackson, Ben Towler and Ryan Mehalic led the way.

PAST HONOREES

Beck (2018), Pat Schlecht, Hilliard Davidson (2017)

Geoff Gear

BOYS WATER POLO

Gear guided St. Charles to its second consecutive state championship.

The top-seeded and top-ranked Cardinals went 3-0 in the two-day state tournament, defeating Upper Arlington 9-8 in the final at Mason to finish 42-5.

Gear completed his 13th season. Under his guidance, St. Charles has won six state titles -- the others came in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014 -- and was state runner-up in 2016 and 2017.

PAST HONOREES

Gear (2018), Rick Yurich, Thomas Worthington (2017)

Taylor Harle

BOYS GOLF

Dublin Jerome won Division I state titles in each of Harle's three seasons as coach.

In 2019, the Celtics won their 16th consecutive league title, going 27-1 in the four-round OCC-Cardinal Division tournament.

In the postseason, Jerome shot 294 to win the sectional at Denison Golf Club and won the district title by shooting 300 at Apple Valley.

In the state tournament at Ohio State's Scarlet Course, the Celtics turned in a two-round total of 607 to tie the Division I state record they set in 2017. They finished 12 strokes ahead of runner-up Akron Hoban (619).

Harle resigned Jan. 6.

PAST HONOREES

Craig Mosier, Wellington (2018); Craig Yakscoe, Columbus Academy (2017)

Anne Horton

FIELD HOCKEY

In her 29th season, Horton guided Columbus Academy to its second consecutive state title and 12th overall.

The Vikings edged Shaker Heights 1-0 in the state final to finish 20-0-1, with their lone blemish being a scoreless tie against Thomas Worthington. Academy outscored its opponents 108-2 on the season.

Horton holds a 470-34-28 record at Academy and overall career mark of 546-60-38. She previously coached at Asheville (North Carolina) School and North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy.

PAST HONOREES

Horton (2018), Terri Simonetti Frost, Thomas Worthington (2017)

Nate King

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Led by King, Hilliard Davidson remained one of the top programs statewide, winning regional, district and OCC-Central titles and finishing third in the Division I state meet.

Lindsay Stull and Sophia Hoersten placed eighth and 10th, respectively, at state to earn first-team all-state honors.

During King's eight seasons, Davidson has won eight district titles, three regional championships and four league titles. The Wildcats also have qualified for state in all of those seasons.

PAST HONOREES

King (2018), Darrell Dewese, Olentangy Liberty (2017)

Olivia Miranda

GIRLS WATER POLO

Worthington Kilbourne took a big step forward under Miranda in her fifth season.

Seeded second, the Wolves opened the 10-team state tournament at Cincinnati Princeton with a 6-4 win over fourth-seeded Cincinnati Sycamore before losing to the third-seeded and eventual state runner-up Cincinnati Mavericks 7-6 in a semifinal. They then beat fifth-seeded Napoleon 17-4 in the third-place match to finish 24-6-1, including a 21-4-1 record against teams from Ohio.

Kilbourne had finished ninth at state in 2018.

PAST HONOREES

Dan Peterkoski, Upper Arlington (2017-18)

Brenden Pence

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In his third season at DeSales, Pence oversaw a team that went 27-2 overall and 5-1 in the CCL and upset nationally ranked Parma Padua 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 in the Division I state final at Wright State.

The Stallions finished the season on a 15-match winning streak, which followed a 24-26, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10 loss to Hartley that cost the team the outright league championship.

Pence is 63-15 at DeSales with two district titles. This year's team was ranked fourth nationally by VolleyballMag.com at the conclusion of the season.

PAST HONOREES

Jen Chapman, Olentangy Liberty (2018); Mary Ann Souder, Dublin Coffman (2017)

Rich Ritter

GIRLS GOLF

Under Ritter's direction, New Albany posted arguably the best season in girls golf in Ohio history.

Not only did the Eagles win their second Division I state championship in a row, but they finished 229-0 and broke their own records for team score (571) and lowest round (282) in state tournament history.

New Albany is 416-0 since the start of the 2018 season.

Ritter, who has been local tour director for the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation since 2012, completed his third season with the Eagles.

PAST HONOREES

Ritter (2018), Cari DeAngelis, Olentangy Orange (2017)

Bryan Schoonover

FOOTBALL

A 1998 Groveport graduate, Schoonover led his alma mater to the best season in program history, as the Cruisers went 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the OCC-Capital to share their first league title since 1982 with Canal Winchester and New Albany.

Groveport, which set a program record for wins, lost to eventual state champion Pickerington Central 23-7 in the Division I, Region 3 final.

Schoonover, who was named Coach of the Year in the district and shared that honor statewide with then-Mentor coach Steve Trivisonno, resigned Jan. 6 after seven seasons.

PAST HONOREES

Buddy White, Reynoldsburg (2018); Mike LoParo, Hilliard Bradley (2017)

Shaun Stamps

GIRLS TENNIS

In his 16th season, Stamps guided Upper Arlington to its 30th league championship in 31 seasons and a third-place finish in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Division I state tournament.

Two players also advanced to the state individual tournament.

The Bears went 20-2 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Central and defeated Toledo Notre Dame Academy 3-1 in the third-place match at the OTCA state tournament, UA's first appearance in the event since 2013.

PAST HONOREES

Susan Storrer, Olentangy Orange (2018); Ken Berlin, Dublin Jerome (2017)

Matt Thompson

GIRLS SOCCER

Thompson led Columbus Academy to its first state tournament berth, where it lost to eventual champion Cincinnati Country Day 4-2 in a Division III semifinal to finish 16-4-2 overall.

The Vikings advanced to state with a 2-0 win over MSL-Ohio rival Zanesville Rosecrans in a regional final. They defeated Grandview, another league rival, 1-0 in a district final. Academy won the MSL-Ohio title with an 8-0 mark.

Thompson, who is 39-12-8 in three seasons at Academy, was named league Coach of the Year.

PAST HONOREES

Scott Dempsey, Watterson (2018); Drew Pitzer, Big Walnut (2017)

