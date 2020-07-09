Alex Gossard has left his position leading the Hilliard Bradley boys lacrosse team to become an assistant coach at Capital.

Gossard, a 2012 Bradley graduate, played for Wilmington College. He coached the Jaguars for two seasons before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forced this past season to be canceled.

Bradley went 8-24 overall and 1-12 in the OCC-Cardinal Division under Gossard, including 3-13 overall and 0-7 in the league in 2019.

“This would have been Alex’s third season as head coach, but the season was canceled and he got a job as an assistant at Capital,” Bradley athletics director Nick Van Dyne said. “With him getting the opportunity to move to the next level and have a new challenge, it wasn’t a surprise that he accepted it.

“We posted the position just before the (July 4) holiday and have already received some applications. We’ll leave it open a month or more to see what kind of interest we have.”

