Guiding teams to breakthrough performances was a common theme for ThisWeek's Coaches of the Year for the winter season.

The honorees were revealed during the Central Ohio All Star Preps online awards show June 18. If you missed the show, you can watch it at ThisWeekSPORTS.com.

Stories on the fall and winter Athletes of the Year can be read at these links: fall; winter.

Here are the winter coaching honorees:

Mark Chapman

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In his first season, Chapman guided Canal Winchester to its first 20-win season in 34 years and its first district final appearance in almost 40 years.

Led by six seniors, Canal Winchester finished 20-6 overall, losing to Newark 73-36 in a Division I district final. The Indians used an 11-game winning streak to reach the district final, their first since advancing that far in 1982.

Canal Winchester went 6-4 in the OCC-Capital Division to place third behind Newark (10-0) and Big Walnut (7-3).

PAST HONOREES

Will McKinney, Africentric (2019); Johnathan Hedgepeth, Pickerington Central (2018)

Mike de Bear

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

In his 10th season, de Bear directed Upper Arlington to its 20th consecutive league championship and its first district title since 2013.

In addition, the Golden Bears finished as state runners-up for the first time since 2013, scoring a program-record 201 points in the Division I state meet to finish behind Cincinnati St. Xavier (310).

UA cruised to the OCC-Central title, winning by 200 points, and a sectional title in its home pool, winning by 313 points, before winning the district title by 68.5 points.

PAST HONOREES

Craig Yakscoe, Columbus Academy (2019); Patrick Johnson, Dublin Jerome (2018)

Jen Hedrick

GYMNASTICS

Leading a second-year program, Hedrick guided Olentangy Berlin to several firsts, including its first berth in the state team meet.

The Bears had the top finish at state among area teams, placing seventh (140.0) behind champion Brecksville-Broadview Heights (148.35).

Berlin finished second (139.275) in the district meet behind Thornville Sheridan (144.55) and won its first league championship, as the Bears went 13-1 with 30 points to share the OCC-Cardinal title with Dublin Jerome.

PAST HONOREES

Kristin Wilms, Dublin Jerome (2019); Misty Lloyd-Matthews, Olentangy (2018)

Brett Howden

HOCKEY

In his second season, Howden led Upper Arlington to the best season in program history, one in which it set several records.

The Bears finished 36-1-1 and were ranked second in the state for most of the season but lost to New Albany 3-2 in a district semifinal. UA, which won the CHC-Red title, set a program record for wins, tied for second in victories in a season in state history and gave up only 35 goals, third fewest in a season in state history, according to OHSAA records.

PAST HONOREES

Pat Murphy, Dublin Jerome (2018-19)

Kevin Martin

BOYS BASKETBALL

In his second season, Martin guided Westerville Central to its first district title.

Seeded 13th in the Division I district tournament, the Warhawks upset third-seeded Columbus South 65-62 in a semifinal and defeated 18th-seeded Delaware 43-40 in a final.

Central, which finished 18-7, was to have played Thomas Worthington in a regional semifinal, but the remainder of the postseason was canceled by the OHSAA because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Warhawks went 10-13 in Martin's first season.

PAST HONOREES

Greg Nossaman, Olentangy Liberty (2019); Humphrey Simmons, Beechcroft (2018)

Brian Nicola & Vanessa Oswalt

GIRLS WRESTLING

Nicola and Oswalt teamed to guide a 21-member Olentangy Orange program in its first season, in which the Pioneers finished second in the inaugural state tournament.

The Pioneers totaled 122.5 points at state to finish behind Casstown Miami East (149.5) and ahead of third-place Marysville (99.5) as 83 teams scored.

Tayrn Martin won the state championship at 137 pounds and finished 19-0 overall. Also at state, Anna Grabau (143) placed third, Noel Frye (160) was fourth and Lexi Simmons (106), Alayna Smith (160) and Aida Walters (150) each placed sixth.

Yvonne Quiero

GIRLS BOWLING

In her second season, Quiero guided Gahanna to its second Division I state championship in three seasons.

At state, the Lions placed fifth in the qualifying round before winning three matches in the championship round, including a 3-1 victory over Fairborn in the final.

Gahanna also extended its COHSBC winning streak to 74 matches and won its fifth league championship in a row. The Lions were runners-up in both the sectional and district tournaments.

PAST HONOREES

Scott Morrison, Big Walnut (2019); Kelly Ferguson, Gahanna (2018)

Kevin Rieman & Josh Lamb

BOYS WRESTLING

Rieman and Lamb teamed to direct Delaware to the OCC-Cardinal championship and a runner-up finish in the Division I district tournament.

The Pacers scored 127.5 points at district to finish behind Dublin Coffman (174.5) and ahead of third-place Olentangy Liberty (119) as 40 teams scored.

Delaware, which went 7-0 in the OCC-Cardinal, had six state qualifiers in Tristan Burton (145), Emmett Cain (160), Corbin May (170), Clay Ours (195), Nathan Robinson (220) and Mason Sutandar (182).

PAST HONOREES

Chance Van Gundy, Dublin Coffman (2019); Mark Marinelli, Olentangy Liberty (2018)

Miranda Singer

BOYS BOWLING

In her second season, Singer led her alma mater, DeSales, to its first Division I state tournament seven years after individually qualifying for the girls tournament as a senior in 2013.

DeSales went 18-1 overall and won the COHSBC-D and CCL championships with records of 12-1 and 7-1, respectively. The Stallions finished sixth at sectional, first at district and 14th at state.

In Singer's first season, DeSales went 16-2, won COHSBC and CCL titles and finished 19th at sectional.

PAST HONOREES

Julie Wells, Westerville Central (2018-19)

Steven VonSchriltz

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

VonSchriltz, who also was named ThisWeek's overall Coach of the Year, guided Dublin Coffman to its first state championship despite having only six competitors at the Division I state meet.

The Shamrocks also won a sectional title and were district runners-up.

Coffman scored 214 points at state to edge runner-up New Albany (205), which was district champion, and won the Kenyon College sectional by 48.5 points.

Winning state titles for the Shamrocks were Ellie Andrews in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke and the 200 medley relay.

PAST HONOREES

Brian Botzman, Columbus School for Girls (2019); VonSchriltz (2018)

